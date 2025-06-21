back to top

Malami condemns killings in Kebbi, blames government

Conflict and Security
Malami condemns killings in Kebbi, blames government
Former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami
Nanji Nandang VENLEY
FORMER Attorney General and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has criticised the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government for failing to protect lives and properties in Argungu and Zuru Emirates of Kebbi State.

Malami also blamed the state government and political leaders in the Zulu Emirates for falling short of expectations in safeguarding the lives of their people.

“Lives are being lost, the rights of the people are being violated, and their wealth is being destroyed,” Malami said.

The former AGF, who served under the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration, expressed sadness with the “deteriorating security situation” in the state a short video he released in Birnin Kebbi.

“I wonder how the Federal Government is not doing enough to protect the lives and properties of citizens, let alone the state and local governments,” he said.

Malami, a native of Kebbi State, cautioned against politicising security issues and voiced deep concern over the recent attacks in the Zuru community, which he said claimed over 200 lives.

“Security issues should not be politicised,” he said, adding that “Strange systems of insecurity have emerged in Kebbi, which are very disturbing and alarming.”

He emphasised the urgent need for immediate action from all levels of government to improve security in the state and the nation.

“Lakurawa continue to hold communities in the Argungu Emirate to ransom, while bandits destabilise the people of Kyebu and Tadurga in the Zuru Emirate,” he stressed while condemning the dimensions of attacks by gunmen on the state’s residents


     

     

    The ICIR reported in April that the Kebbi State Police command confirmed the death of 16 villagers following a deadly bandits’ attack on Tungan Taura and Tungan Ladan communities in Augie Local Government Area.

    According to the police, the assailants, suspected to be members of the notorious Lakurawa group, invaded the villages in large numbers and launched a violent assault.

    On January 2, over 50 Lakurawa fighters attacked a checkpoint on the Augie-Kangiwa Road, killing two policemen before raiding a ranch near Natsini village

    The ICIR reports that under Buhari’s government, where Malami served for eight years, thousands of people were killed in the country, especially in the North-West geo-political zone, where Kebbi is located.

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

