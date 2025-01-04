Lakurawa terror group attacks Kebbi, kills 2 policemen, rustles cattle

A NEW terrorist group, Lakurawa, has attacked Natsini village in Argungu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, killing two policemen and rustling over 200 cows in the process.

The attack reportedly occurred on Thursday, January 2, around 11 p.m. but became public knowledge on Saturday.

Reports say the policemen were at a checkpoint on the Augie/Kangiwa road when over 50 assailants on motorcycles attacked them, killed two officers, and then rustled cows.

Natsini village is reportedly about 5 kilometers from Argungu town.

A resident of the community, Abubakar Augie, told Daily Trust that the cows stolen belonged to a prominent civil servant in the area, Lawali Black.

Augie confirmed that the terrorists were more than 50 in number and arrived on motorcycles, overpowering the few policemen at the checkpoint before making their way to the ranch and stealing the cows.

Aliyu Gulma, the local government chairman, reported that the incident had occurred and that a security meeting was being held at the council level to address the situation.

He also stated that the state government had given orders for security forces to pursue the terrorists and recover the stolen cattle.

According to Wikipedia, Lakurawa is affiliated with the Islamic State according to the Nigerian Defense Headquarters. They enforce zakkat payment, confiscating cattle from non-compliers. Similar to Boko Haram, they communicate in Azbinanci, Zabarmanci, Barbanci, and Hausa. Lakurawa recruits youths with ₦1,000,000.

Kebbi Police Command confirms attack

Responding to the attack, the state police command, through its public relations officer, Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident in a statement obtained by The ICIR on Saturday, January 4.

According to Abubakar, on January 3, 2025, Lakurawa bandits attacked a farm and nearby settlements in Natsini village, rustling cows.

He said the police responded, engaging the bandits in a shootout and recovering some cows, but lost two officers in the attack.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Bello M Sani, condemned the unfortunate incident, prayed for the soul of the deceased police officers to have an eternal rest and gave their immediate families and well-wishers the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the command stated.

Abubakar said the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, Bello M Sani, has paid an on-the-spot assessment visit of the scene, after which he visited the Emir of Argungu, Sama’ila Muhammad Mera.

He added that while at the emir’s palace, the CP condoled and briefed him on the efforts of combined security agencies towards combating crimes in the area.

Lakurawa is an emerging terrorist group operating between Sokoto and Kebbi states in Nigeria; they are known for carrying out attacks, cattle rustling, and other criminal activities.