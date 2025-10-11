Man arrested for selling five-day-old baby for N1.5m in Ebonyi

THE Ebonyi State Police command has arrested a middle-aged man, Chukwuma Onwe, for allegedly selling his five-day-old baby boy for N1.5 million.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, confirmed to journalists on Saturday that Onwe, a native of Nwezenyi-Igbeagu community in Izzi Local Government Area of the state, was arrested after his fiancée, Philomena Iroko, raised an alarm and informed a neighbour, who subsequently reported to the police.

Ukandu said Onwe allegedly sold his son to a woman identified as Chinyere Ugochukwu, adding that both suspects were arrested on Friday and the baby was successfully rescued at the Azugwu area of Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

“Yes, he, Onwe, has been arrested and is currently in our custody. We are going to commence an investigation into the matter,” the PRO said.

Iroko, the baby’s mother, said the man, who is yet to be her husband, lied to her that he gave the baby to his sister for further care without knowing that he had sold their son to Ugochukwu.

She commended the police for rescuing her son in good health.

Recall that in January, operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested a woman, Christiana Ibanga, and her boyfriend, Inyene Akpan, for allegedly trafficking their own baby and selling the child for N450,000.