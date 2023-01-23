34.1 C
Abuja

Man rapes 13-year old daughter in Lagos

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Illustration: Daily Trust
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A 35-YEAR-OLD man identified as Temitayo Bamiro has allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter in Lagos State.

Bamiro was arraigned on one count of rape at the Ojoo Magistrate’s Courtin the Ojoo area of Lagos on Monday, January 23.

According to the prosecutor, Simon Uche, the suspect was said to have committed the act at the Iba New Site in Ojoo, Lagos, on January 7.

He said Bamiro was in the habit of sexually assaulting his daughter and had forcefully penetrated her anus repeatedly in the past without her consent.

The offence, he added, contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

However, Bamiro pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The presiding magistrate, L.J.K Layeni, referred the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and adjourned the case till February 22, 2023, for mention.

- Advertisement -

He also ordered the remand of Bamiro at the Badagry Custodial Centre.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
spot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

Currency hawkers trade redesigned notes amid concern of poor circulation

CURRENCY hawkers are already making brisk business from trading the three redesigned naira notes,...
Conflict and Security

Martyred Christians: CAN urges US to include Nigeria on violators watch list

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reiterated its call on the United States...
Media Opportunities

Int’l Women’s Media Foundation seeks nominations for 2023 photo contest

THE International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) is seeking nominations for the Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award...
Conflict and Security

Soyinka tackles Akinterinwa over ‘false’ attribution on Nigerian crises

NOBEL Laureate, Wole Soyinka, a professor, has tackled a former Director-General of the Nigerian...
Conflict and Security

Gunmen behead Imo LGA sole administrator

GUNMEN have beheaded the Sole Administrator of Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Martyred Christians: CAN urges US to include Nigeria on violators watch list
Next article
Currency hawkers trade redesigned notes amid concern of poor circulation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.