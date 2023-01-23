Man rapes 13-year old daughter in Lagos

A 35-YEAR-OLD man identified as Temitayo Bamiro has allegedly raped his 13-year-old daughter in Lagos State.

Bamiro was arraigned on one count of rape at the Ojoo Magistrate’s Court, in the Ojoo area of Lagos on Monday, January 23.

According to the prosecutor, Simon Uche, the suspect was said to have committed the act at the Iba New Site in Ojoo, Lagos, on January 7.

He said Bamiro was in the habit of sexually assaulting his daughter and had forcefully penetrated her anus repeatedly in the past without her consent.

The offence, he added, contravened the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

However, Bamiro pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The presiding magistrate, L.J.K Layeni, referred the case file to the Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and adjourned the case till February 22, 2023, for mention.

He also ordered the remand of Bamiro at the Badagry Custodial Centre.