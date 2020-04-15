21-year-old meat seller Yakubu Diko allegedly rapes 8-year-old girl in Abuja

A 21-YEAR-OLD meat seller identified as Yakubu Diko has been remanded in prison following the allegation of rape of an 8-year-old girl in Karimo Sabo area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Diko confessed to tricking the young girl into his home and defiled her about three weeks ago, just before the lockdown order by President Muhammadu Buhari was effected.

Abiodun Essiet, a Special Adviser to the Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area council (AMAC), who knew about the incident told The ICIR that Diko approached the playground where the girl was with her peers and chased everyone except the little girl.

He beckoned to her, pretending he wanted to send her on an errand. While indoor, Diko squeezed a towel in the girl’s mouth, held her down and sexually abused her.

He then warned her to keep the secret of his carnal knowledge of her, but on the third day after the incident, the victim started passing blood while trying to urinate, and crying.

It was then her parents became aware that their child had been sexually violated.

The parents then reported the case to the community chief, who then spoke to Essiet and sought her guidance in handling the rape case.

Essiet advised the chief to report the case to the Karimo Sabo station after the girl was examined in a clinic and confirmed to have been sexually abused.

In the medical report sighted by The ICIR , the young girl’s clinical report read that her labia minora was swollen with her hymen broken, indicating forced penetration.

Acting on the report, the police arrested Dikko and locked him up in a cell.

However, after spending two weeks in the cell, the parents of the suspect pleaded with the girl’s parents to have him released, saying they were ready to settle out of court.

The girl’s family agreed and requested that the man be released.

On getting to the police station, they were referred back to Essiet, who acting as a representative of the social welfare unit of AMAC, warned that anyone who tried to frustrate the case would be arrested for obstructing justice.

The suspect, therefore, has been relocated to the force Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further prosecution, Essiet said.