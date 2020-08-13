3 years later, court sentences man to 25 years imprisonment for raping 11-year-old girl

UGOCHUKWU Obiakor, a 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by Ogun State High Court for raping an 11-year-old girl in 2017.

Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, the chief judge of Ogun delivered the verdict, after stating that all evidences presented before the court by the prosecution were tenable. The convict was found guilty as charged, NAN reports.

It was gathered that Obiakor had pleaded not guilty to the single charge but while presenting the case, James Mafe, the prosecution counsel and Director of legal drafting in the state, disclosed that the convict carried out the abuse on September 4, 2017, at Omu-Aleku village in the Mowe area of Ogun State.

Reports state that Mafe revealed that the victim was raped by Obiakor while at her mother’s shop.

Obiakor had showed up to buy something and returned to rape the minor.

Medical test results showed that the victim’s hymen and vagina laceration were broken.

Meanwhile, Yinka Adeyemi, the Director of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), on Tuesday, August 11, disclosed that courts in Lagos delivered 122 judgments on sexual offences cases from January to July 2020.

NAN reports that Adeyemi disclosed this at a virtual conference organised by the Directorate of Citizens Rights, Lagos State Ministry of Justice.