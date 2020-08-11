NIREC asks FG to compensate victims of terrorism, banditry, other criminalities

THE Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to take into consideration the welfare of victims of terrorism, banditry, other criminalities in Nigeria.

The group under the leadership of its co-chairmen, Samson Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) particularly called on President Buhari to remember and honour victims of terrorism, banditry, other criminalities in Nigeria.

In a messaged issued as the world celebrates the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan,NIREC also congratulated the President and Nigerian for being among the countries that have ratified the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

It however called on government at all levels to sign into law the prohibition of proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria, noting that the leadership of the country must set a day aside to remember all the victims that have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminals in Nigeria.

“Given that charity begins at home, the leadership of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must set a day aside to remember all the victims that have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminals in Nigeria,” NIREC said.

The group also demanded compensation for the displaced victims of violence and security, in order for them to return to their native land, adding that government must provide adequate security for the Nigerian citizens to enjoy peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religion.