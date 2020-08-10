Photo contest focusing on nature during pandemic opens worldwide

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) is hosting the contest “Humans locked down:Nature unlocked,” a photo competition in support of the restoration of ecosystems.

Professional and amateur photographers are eligible for the contest.

The contest seeks photos of the fauna and flora during the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to bring awareness to need to take urgent action to protect the environment.

According to the organisers, these photographs will be used to reinforce the message the United Nations is trying to send by taking urgent action to protect and restore species’ natural habitats, use natural resources in a more sustainable manner, and preserve the environment.

The best 13 photographs will be featured in UNECE’s 2021 calendar and displayed in a photography exhibition to celebrate and promote the start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

The deadline is Sept. 15.

Apply here.