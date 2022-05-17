30.5 C
Abuja

Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

Conflict and SecurityNews
Bankole Abe
Kano
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

MANY people, including school children, are feared dead after an explosion rocked Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State on Tuesday.

Details of the blast and its cause are still sketchy, but images and videos from the scene show that it affected some buildings, including a primary school.

READ ALSO:

Kano court sentences 19-year-old to death by hanging for killing nephew

Police arrest alleged drug dealer with 250 parcels of Indian hemp in Kano

FG solar power project still struggling 5 years after in Kano, Lagos, Abia markets

There were also indications that several persons were injured, including school children.

- Advertisement -

Images from the scene of the explosion also suggest that the blast claimed several lives, with at least one corpse seen on the floor.

A crowd had gathered right after the blast, with some people trying to help the injured and others lamenting the damage.

As at the time of filing this report, it cannot be ascertained if it was a case of a bomb blast or the result of a gas explosion.

The Kano State Police Command and other security agencies are yet to comment on the development.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

My Agenda

2023: We are consuming our future in Nigeria – Peter Obi

FORMER Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, has...
Media Opportunities

The Sundance Institute offers 2022 documentary fund

THE Sundance Institute is accepting applications for the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund. The fund supports works...
Crime

ICPC arraigns professor over $40,000 bribe

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned John Kester...
Politics and Governance

Fayemi, Oshiomhole clash over governor’s alleged bid to manipulate votes

EKITI State Governor Kayode Fayemi has denied ever asking the former chairman of the...
Opinion

Blasphemy in Nigeria’s legal systems: an explainer

AbdulRazzaq A. Alaro, University of Ilorin A court in Kano, northern Nigeria, recently convicted an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleThe Sundance Institute offers 2022 documentary fund
Next article2023: We are consuming our future in Nigeria – Peter Obi

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.