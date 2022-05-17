Many feared killed as explosion rocks Kano

— 1 min read

MANY people, including school children, are feared dead after an explosion rocked Aba Road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano State on Tuesday.

Details of the blast and its cause are still sketchy, but images and videos from the scene show that it affected some buildings, including a primary school.

There were also indications that several persons were injured, including school children.

Images from the scene of the explosion also suggest that the blast claimed several lives, with at least one corpse seen on the floor.

A crowd had gathered right after the blast, with some people trying to help the injured and others lamenting the damage.

As at the time of filing this report, it cannot be ascertained if it was a case of a bomb blast or the result of a gas explosion.

The Kano State Police Command and other security agencies are yet to comment on the development.