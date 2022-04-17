Police arrest alleged drug dealer with 250 parcels of Indian hemp in Kano

— 1 min read

The Kano State police command has arrested a 33-year-old alleged drug dealer, Victor Agbo, with 250 parcels of Indian hemp.

The police spokesman in the state, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to journalists in Kano.

Kiyawa said Agbo, who is from Edo State, was arrested along the Kwanar Dangora road in Kiru Local Government Area, Kaduna-Kano border, with over 250 parcels of marijuana.

He said the suspect was nabbed by a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by Hassan Nasir Jega, the officer-in- charge (OC) of Highway Patrol in Kano, while on surveillance.

According to the police, Agbo confessed to the crime, saying he was transporting the Indian hemp from Edo State to Kano to deliver it to “one Alhaji”, who was said to be still at large.

The Kano State Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, has directed that the case be transferred to the Narcotics Section of the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for investigation.

Dikko said the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.