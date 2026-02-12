Many Nigerian communities face power outage as NISO announces gas constraints

MANY Nigerian communities and homes would witness a drop in grid power supply as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) announced a drop in gas supply to some major power-generating plants connected to the national grid.

In a statement issued on Thursday, February,12, NISO said the development followed a scheduled maintenance shutdown of a major gas supply facility from 12 to 15 February 2026.

Power stations to be affected include: Egbin, Azura, Sapele, and Transcorp Power Plants, while NDPHC Sapele, Olorunsogo, and Omotosho Power Plants may experience indirect constraints due to network-wide gas balancing effects.

NISO assured all stakeholders and electricity customers that every action taken during the period would be strictly guided by established operational procedures, grid security requirements, and reliability standards.

It disclosed further that the gas supply was expected to be restored on February 16.

The ICIR reports that there has been repeated collapse of the national grid in recent months, with many cities and homes thrown into darkness nationwide.

Earlier today, reports indicate that the Presidential Villa housing the president, his vice and other top officials, would disconnect from the national grid.

The Federal Government has been struggling with liquidity challenges in the power sector, with huge reliance on World Bank and other donor-funded interventions.

The Federal Government has also signaled that it would stop subsidy intervention and has shared the outstanding with states, banking on the Electricity Act,2023.

Last month, the Nigerian government issued a N501 billion bond to offset the first tranche of over N4 trillion owed by power generation companies.

This has raised questions about the government’s reliance on bonds to sort out outstanding debts in the power sector, despite the privatisation of the sector in November 2013.

“Gas pricing is still a challenge in the power sector. We have opportunities in gas, but we must deal with some local issues so that we can maximise our opportunities with our gas resources, “Energy sector analyst, Ayodele Oni, said.