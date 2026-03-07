NERC tightens rules on electricity theft as gas shortage weakens power supply

THE Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is tightening electricity theft rules with a new directive urging the electricity distribution companies to take more responsibility in sanctioning offenders.

The new directive is focused on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guiding Distribution Companies (Discos) in handling cases of unauthorised electricity access, meter tampering and power bypass across the country.

The move comes as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) disclosed that a sharp decline in gas supply to thermal power plants to the tune of as much as 60 per cent was responsible for the latest round of electricity shortages on the national grid.

According to the new directive, NERC outlines stricter operational procedures that Discos must follow in identifying, investigating and penalising electricity theft and related infractions within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Discos are now required to systematically identify areas suspected of unauthorised electricity access through anomalies in consumption patterns, irregularities in billing records or other suspicious indicators.

“The amended order directed electricity distributors to conduct a comprehensive analysis of electricity consumption data and billing records to detect discrepancies that may indicate illegal connections or tampering,” the directive said.

“As part of the enforcement, Discos are also expected to deploy surveillance techniques to monitor suspicious activities in affected areas and gather additional evidence where necessary,” it added.

The regulator further mandated that meters in suspected premises must be physically inspected and subjected to integrity tests to confirm whether tampering or illegal modifications have occurred.

Where suspicious activity is identified, Discos, according to NERC, are required to capture evidence of meter tampering through photographic and video documentation in the presence of the customer or their representatives.

The order also requires electricity distributors to conduct field inspections of distribution infrastructure, including power lines, transformers and distribution boxes, to detect unauthorised connections.

In addition, NERC stated that Discos might interview residents, witnesses or local authorities in affected communities to gather information on suspected electricity theft or illegal access to the distribution network.

NERC said power distribution companies should also leverage advanced technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, monitoring systems and data analytics tools to detect abnormal electricity consumption patterns that may indicate bypass or tampering.

The commission emphasised that all investigations must comply with legal and regulatory requirements, while Discos are required to maintain detailed records of all investigative processes, including meter test results, witness statements, photographic evidence and other documentation.

Where meter tampering, bypass or malfunction is confirmed, the commission directed that Discos must issue disconnection notices to affected customers before disconnecting their premises in line with established procedures.

The order further stated that electricity distributors must impose appropriate penalties and pursue legal actions against individuals or organisations found guilty of unauthorised access to electricity infrastructure.

An earlier report by The ICIR disclosed that NERC had previously warned electricity consumers and businesses found guilty of bypassing electricity meters of a new fine order while reinforcing its stance against power theft.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) on Thursday, March 5, attributed the latest decline in electricity supply on the national grid to persistent gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants.

In a statement, the system operator said electricity generation on the grid had dropped significantly due to inadequate gas supply to several generating stations.

Operational data from the grid operator, it said, showed that total electricity generation stood at 3,940.53 megawatts as of 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, already below expected levels due to existing gas supply limitations.

According to the statement, the situation worsened between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m., when several generating units were forced to shut down because of insufficient gas supply.

The shutdown of these units resulted in a cumulative loss of approximately 292 megawatts of generation capacity during the period.

While providing an update on Friday, March 6, NISO said it has been working closely with the gas generation companies to ensure gas plants work optimally in ensuring power supply.