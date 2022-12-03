Many Nigerian graduates can’t speak, write correct English — VC

THE Vice-Chancellor of Godfrey Okoye University (GOUNI), Christian Anieke has said many Nigerian graduates find it difficult to speak and write correct English Language.

According to the News Agency Nigeria (NAN), Anieke made the remark at a meeting with officials of the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Friday, December 2.

The Vice-Chancellor said writing and speaking English Language is a major challenge for most Nigerian graduates.

He noted that GOUNI has observed that English was a challenge for many graduates from tertiary institutions, adding that some of the best graduating students were not able to speak and write accurate and correct English.

“This is why we introduced a course we called ‘Communication in English’. Students’ inability to use English language correctly could be due to their background.

“In the Post-Graduate School, we ensure that when you write your thesis, it will be strong enough to be published in a journal and if not publishable, then you have not written a good thesis.

“You may not have a lot of students here because a lot of Nigerian students want it easy, but quality is very important to me,” Anieke said.

- Advertisement -

He commended the NUC for championing national integration by sending university officials in charge of academics to institutions outside their regions.

“I see this as very important for the growth of our universities,” Anieke added.