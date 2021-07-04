We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOVERNOR of Zamfara State Bello Mattawalle has dismissed all his special advisers following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The sack of the political appointees was announced in a statement released in Gusau by the Acting Secretary to the State Government and Head of Service Kabiru Balarabe.

The statement disclosed that all special advisers have been relieved of their duties except the Special Adviser on Security Mamman Tsafe.

“It is hereby notified for general information that Gov. Bello Matawalle has relieved all Special Advisers of their appointments, except the Special Adviser on Security matters,” parts of the statement said.

The statement noted that the dismissal was in line with the governor’s defection to the APC and to “allow for an in-depth search of more but competent hands in the administration of the state, irrespective of political affiliations”.

The affected special advisers were directed to hand over the affairs of their respective offices and government properties to their directors general or accounting officers.

The governor had formally defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Mattawalle joined the governors of Cross River and Ebonyi states, Ben Ayade and David Umahi, respectively, and some other politicians from the opposition party who defected to the ruling party.

The Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District Hassan Mohammed Gusau had also announced his resignation from the PDP but did not say he would join the APC.