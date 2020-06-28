Buhari, Tinubu’s relationship is intact, they are in touch with one another- Garba Shehu

GARBA Shehu, Spokesperson to the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari has insisted that the President and Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) are in harmonious relationship and have no misunderstanding.

“They are in touch with one another. Their relationship remains as strong as ever and between the two of them, only they know how they manage their enviable relationship,” said Shehu in a series of tweets on Saturday evening.

Shehu stated this while negating some narratives that there has been a fallout between Buhari and Tinubu following the dissolution of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

He stated that opposition parties and their supporters in the media have used their intellectuals to break their relationship between the president and the party leader but have failed to do so.

The presidential spokesperson explained that the essence of the emergency NEC meeting was to pull the party back to its feet following recent crisis.

“The very essence of the requests put to the Emergency NEC meeting of APC by President Buhari, which were unanimously approved aim to pull back the party, faced with an existential crisis from the brink of collapse, follow the constitution and take everyone along,” he said.

“While this action has been widely accepted with great relief by lovers of democracy and the rank and file of the membership, we are concerned that political vulturism masquerading as “smart analysis” is selling the commentary that this is a Buhari-Tinubu “showdown” nothing can be farther from the truth,” Shehu wrote.

He noted that both Buhari and Tinubu are reckoned as founding fathers of the APC, given the leadership of the party, which according to him, is not governed by partisan motivations.

Shehu reiterated that the exercise should lead to massive reform and overhaul of the leadership of the party, as Buhari said in his speech that it was ”to save the APC from the imminent self-destruction.

He said the party has to move ahead and everyone is rest assured that the APC is being governed in accordance with democratic norms and with consensus.

“The leaders of the party, who have received two successive massive mandates to govern the country and a majority of the states should be judged by how this exercise turns out in achieving these objectives, not cursed at the mere commencement of the process,” Shehu noted.