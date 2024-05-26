back to top

May 29: SERAP asks Tinubu to publish assets

News
President Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
  1. THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to publish his assets on the anniversary of his first year in office.

The SERAP tasked the President to use the anniversary as an opportunity to demonstrate his avowed commitment to democracy, accountability, and openness in government.

It also urged him to encourage his vice, Kashim Shettima, ministers, and state governors to publish their assets declaration forms.

The organisation called on the President to ‘urgently’ propose a constitutional amendment to include provisions on the creation of asset declaration databases that publish government officials’ assets before, during, and after service.

In the open letter dated May 25, 2024, and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Widely publishing your asset declaration form and encouraging your Vice-President, ministers, and state governors to also widely publish their assets would serve legitimate public interests.”


     

     

    It added, “Publishing your asset declaration form and encouraging others to do so would also promote public trust and establish a system of transparency, accountability and public participation.”

    The organisation noted that the openness and transparency in the details of asset declaration forms of high-level public officials would strengthen the country’s democracy and promote accountability at all levels of government.

    It said further, “You promised in your inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 ‘to take proactive steps to discourage corruption, and to ensure that Nigeria is impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law.

    “We urge you to use your first anniversary in office as an important opportunity to underscore and reaffirm your oft-repeated commitment to democratic governance, openness and public accountability by immediately taking concrete steps to implement the proposed recommendations.”

     

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via [email protected] and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

