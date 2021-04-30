Mbaka demanded contracts but Buhari refused to give him, Presidency claims

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Presidency has said that Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Ejike Mbaka is angry with Muhammadu Buhari because the president refused to give him contracts.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu made this claim in a statement issued on Friday.

He said during the clergyman’s visit to the president at the State House, he purportedly came with three individuals, demanding contracts from the president in exchange for his support for him during the 2015 election. However, the president declined, asking him to follow the normal procedures, Shehu said.

“An outsider distilling the avalanche of verbiage, will be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka has made a complete U-Turn, preposterously asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached,” he said.

“Here is the point of departure: Father Mbaka asked for a meeting and to the shock of Presidential Aides, he came accompanied by three contractors. The President graciously allowed them in, and to everyone’s surprise, Father Mbaka asked for contracts as compensation for his support.

“Anyone familiar with President Buhari knows that he doesn’t break the laid down rules in dealing with contracts or any other government business for that matter. He requested the appropriate authorities to deal with the matter in accordance with laid down rules.”

He noted that it was the discretion of the Presidency that pictures showing evidence of Mbaka’s request should not be made public so that he would not be embarrassed before his teeming followers.

“Inside the Villa, discretion prevailed, that if those pictures and requests were made public, the followers will turn against the religious leader. None of it was released. Now, this is what is eating Father Mbaka.”

This came after the All Progressive Congress (APC) released a statement cautioning Mbaka over his recent call on the National Assembly to impeach President Buhari if he failed to resign due to the rising insecurity in the country.

The party also threatened to expose the clergyman before the Vatican and the Pope if he did not desist from making a statement that could cause instability in the country.

In the run-up to the 2015 presidential election, Mbaka, an Enugu-based Catholic priest, had thrown his weight behind Buhari, urging his teeming followers to cast their votes for him as the solution to the pervading corruption and insecurity in the country.

In 2018, he made a controversial claim that plans were being hatched to murder President Buhari over his uncompromising stand on corruption. He then urged his followers to desist from speaking evil against the president.

The same year, he also declared, in his new year message, that Buhari would be totally disgraced if he took a shot at the presidency after his first tenure. Buhari did not only participate, but also won.