24.1 C
Abuja

Media coalition asks federal civil service to protect whistleblower

Featured NewsNews
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Coalition for Whistleblower Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has called on the Federal Civil Service to protect a whistleblower, Richard Oghenerhoro.

The coalition made the call in a statement released on Thursday while reacting to the disciplinary action taken against Oghenerhoro for uncovering fake employment in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in Abuja and making his finding public.

He was found guilty of misconduct, breach of oath of secrecy, unauthorised disclosure of official information and copying of official documents, contrary to the provisions of the Public Service Rules.

The whistleblower is facing termination of appointment or forced retirement.

CWPPF described the disciplinary action as “a risible attempt to stifle freedom of expression and a total disregard for the 2016 Whistleblowers Policy”.

The coalition stated that since the Federal Government introduced the policy as a strategy to curb corruption in Nigeria, there have been several cases of stigmatisation of whistleblowers.

The group insisted on protection for Oghenerhoro.

- Advertisement -

Parts of the statement read, “Whistleblowing is an important tool for fighting corruption. Mr Oghenehoro’s disclosure is timely and important considering the recent report about delisting 70,000 ghost workers in the Federal Civil Service.

“You would think that a government that lays so much emphasis on fighting corruption would be appreciative of citizens who are willing to expose irregularities and corruption in the public interest.

“CWPPF has taken up cases of victimisation of whistleblowers over the years and we certainly demand that Mr Oghenehoro be protected, reinstated, and appreciated for exposing irregularities and weak employment data systems in the Federal Civil Service rather than focus on the petition.”

Calling for the immediate withdrawal of punitive sanctions against the whistleblower, the group said it would strengthen the confidence of citizens in exposing irregularities that may put the country in danger.

“We shall continue to oppose all forms of attacks on human rights and press freedom in Nigeria and across the world and hold the government, individuals, and organizations accountable.

“We shall continue to take the necessary measures to prevent violence against journalists and media workers and we will also fiercely demand accountability and bring perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers to justice,” the statement added.

Members of the coalition include International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), Premium Times, OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative, The Cable, Daily Trust Newspaper, International Press Institute, Nigeria, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), African Centre for Media &amp; Information Literacy (AFRICMIL) and Civic Media Lab.

- Advertisement -

Others are Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), International Press Centre (IPC), International Press Institute, Nigeria, Media Rights Agenda (MRA), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Paradigm Initiative, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), and HEDA Resources Centre.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page

You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org
Twitter handle: @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Education

Colleges of Education lecturers suspend strike for two months

LECTURERS in Nigerian Colleges of Education have suspended the strike they embarked upon on...
News

2023: Wike disowns suit against Atiku

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has disowned a suit that is seeking to remove...
Energy and Power

FG’s grid expansion project plans additional 204 megawatts in Ekiti State

THE Federal Government's grid expansion project is targeting additional 204 megawatts (mw) of electricity...
Tax and Taxation

FG to implement new tariff hike on data, calls – Minister

THE Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said the Federal Government is on course...
News

2023: Wike sues Atiku, asks court to declare him PDP presidential candidate

RIVERS State governor Nyesom Wike has dragged Atiku Abubakar to court over the presidential...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleColleges of Education lecturers suspend strike for two months

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.