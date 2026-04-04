Media, CSOs condemn Wike, demand apology over threat to Okinbaloye

A COALITION of press freedom and civil society groups has faulted the comments by Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following his threat to broadcaster Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television.

The ICIR reported that the minister said he could have shot the broadcaster while addressing journalists during a media chat in Abuja.

The journalist had raised concern that the 2027 general election could end up being dominated by a single political party. He referenced the internal crisis affecting the African Democratic Congress (ADC), warning that the situation was troubling.

Okinbaloye said Nigeria “is doomed democratically” if the ADC, which he described as the only credible opposition, fails to participate in the 2027 elections.

Wike, responding to the comments, said: “I was surprised yesterday, thoroughly surprised. If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him.”

In a statement on Saturday, April 4, signed by 14 organisations, comprising media and CSOs, the coalition criticised the minister’s language and called for immediate redress.

The group asked him to withdraw the remark, apologise to the journalist and the media community, and clearly show again that he supports peace and press freedom, as required by the constitution he swore to follow.

While noting that the minister later said he had no intention of harming Okinbaloye, the group insisted that his remark was unacceptable. According to them, “even such hypothetical expressions of violent intent constitute a conditional threat and cannot be dismissed as harmless.

The coalition warned that any form of threatening language, whether direct or implied, could endanger journalists and weaken confidence in democratic processes.

It urged public office holders to communicate responsibly and maintain civility in public discourse.

The group also highlighted Nigeria’s press freedom challenges, noting that the country ranked 122 out of 180 on the global index, an indication of the difficult conditions under which journalists operate.

“Media professionals are routinely monitored, attacked, and arbitrarily arrested, particularly during electoral campaigns. Incidents like this can further imperil journalists and highlight the urgent need for balanced and responsible political engagement, especially from public officials.”

The coalition further urged political leaders and institutions to reject hostile rhetoric against the media and instead encourage constructive engagement, even when opinions differ sharply.

It anchored its position on Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which recognise the role of the press in holding leaders accountable and guarantee the right to freely express and share information.

Signatories to the statement include the International Press Institute, International Press Centre, Media Rights Agenda, Enough is Enough Nigeria, Centre for Journalism Innovation & Development, Centre for Media and Society, YIAGA Africa, International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Global Rights, Dataphyte Foundation, Accountability Lab Nigeria, TechHer, Kebekatche Women Development Resource Centre, and DigiCivic Initiative.