Meet the Nigerian who bagged Australia’s Community Citizen of the Year Award

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Dr. Pedus Eweama wins Australia's 2023 Community Citizen of the Year Award. IITwitter@nidcom_gov
A Nigerian physician Pedus Eweama has been bestowed with the Community Citizen of the Year Award in Australia, in recognition of his work on community development and the health sector.

The Citizen of the Year Awards are presented at Australia Day events in Councils across South Australia, to acknowledge unsung heroes across communities who through their contributions make the society a better place.

Eweama, who was among 12 outstanding nominees, is a Nigerian-Australian medical practitioner and community leader who has made meaningful contributions to the Australian community within the multi-cultural leadership space.

In a congratulatory letter by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, she described the recognition of Eweama’s service as not only well deserved but timely.

According to her, earning the prestigious recognition of “The Community Citizen of The Year” in a foreign land showed that Eweama was a grassroots person, working for the progress of humanity.

“As part of the 2023 Australia Day celebrations across Australia, local governments recognize community heroes who have made significant contributions to the development of their local communities.

“It was in keeping with the tradition that Dr. Pedus Eweama was announced as 2023 ‘The Community Citizen of The Year’ for the City of Swan in Western Australia,” she said.

Dabiri-Erewa implored all Nigerians in the Diaspora to keep the flag flying and be good ambassadors of Nigeria through their character, conduct and attitude.

Eweama who hails from Imo State in South Eastern Nigeria, is a leading authority in strategic health policy reforms and innovation, with close to 20 years’ experience working in healthcare delivery and administration of public, private enterprises and not-for-profit organizations.

He is the current Chairperson of Nigerian Association of Western Australia (NAWA) and the Chairperson of the Council of Nigerian Associations Presidents in Australia (CoNAPA), the peak leadership forum for all Nigerian national associations in Australia.

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

