Mele Kyari on EFCC’s watchlist as court freezes 4 bank accounts allegedly linked to him

FORMER Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, is currently on the watchlist of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) due to the ongoing probe into the $7.2 billion refineries’ turnaround maintenance under his watch.

The watchlist placement is in line with the Federal High Court’s order in Abuja that bank accounts linked to Kyari in four banks be temporarily frozen following allegations of fraud against him.

Informed sources confirmed that investigations into the activities of the NNPCL during the period Kyari held sway had reached an advanced stage last month, following the arrest of his close associates, Daily Trust reported.

Already, Kyari’s associates have been interrogated on how some funds earmarked for the maintenance of the country’s refineries were managed.

It was further gathered that documents and other necessary information had since been obtained by the crack detectives investigating how the fund meant for the refineries’ turnaround maintenance was used.

A highly placed source also confirmed that the commission would soon invite Kyari for interrogation, following the evidence gathered from the preliminary investigations.

“I can assure you that we have even gone further with his (Kyari’s) investigation. Don’t forget that in criminal investigations, the territorial integrity and territorial boundaries of countries have no effect on criminal investigations.

“This is because the anti-corruption agencies operate at the transnational level; whether somebody leaves the country or not, it has nothing to do with our investigations, because whenever we need him, we will get him, and he’s already on our watch list,” the official said.

Another top EFCC source affirmed this and said: “We’re investigating him (Mele Kyari) and our investigation has reached an advanced stage. How is it possible that we will not investigate him? When those around him are already being investigated!

“The fact that the commission is not talking about him is for us to be able to get some critical information. We are discreet about it because there are so many officials that are involved.

“It is deliberate that we are not talking about him. It is to assist us in our investigations and to ensure that we get the right report that we need,” the source added.

The EFCC has yet to put up an official position on the development, despite several calls made in that respect.

It would be noted that despite billions of dollars spent on turnaround maintenance of Nigeria’s three refineries, the country has largely been relying on the Dangote Refinery for its petroleum needs.

In 2021, The ICIR reported that the three refineries wasted taxpayers’ money without commensurate productivity. Between 2017 and 2021, the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited lost N343.66 billion, while maintaining a staff strength of 506.

The refinery engaged 487 new workers in 2020, paying them N3.93 billion annually. Despite the moribund state of the refineries, each worker took home an average of N8.072 million annually, according to the report.

Notably, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, in April 2025, in a sweeping reconstitution of the NNPCL board, removed the chairman, Pius Akinyelure, and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Kyari.

The GCEO was consequently replaced by Bashir Ojulari as the new CEO, effective from April 2.

A few months after Kyari’s sack, the EFCC clamped down on top former officials of the oil firm, including the Managing Director of the three refineries, in its bid to probe where the funds were expended amid the refineries’ failure to function.

Justice Emeka Nwite on Tuesday issued an order while ruling on an ex parte motion marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1641, which was brought by the EFCC and was argued by its lawyer, Ogechi Ujam, that Kyari’s accounts be frozen.

Although the EFCC lawyer had urged the court to freeze the account for 60 days to enable the organisation to conclude its investigation, Nwite limited the tenure of the order to 30 days, which he said could be renewed if necessary.

The lawyer had told the court that the temporary freezing order was necessary because the accounts were being investigated in a case involving the offences of conspiracy, abuse of office, and money laundering pending the conclusion of the investigation.

She identified the accounts as Jaiz Bank account number: 0017922724 with account name: Mele Kyari; Jaiz Bank account number: 0017922724 with account name: Mele Kyari; Jaiz Bank account number: 0018575055 with account name: Guwori Community Dev., and Jaiz Bank account number: 0018575141 with account name: Guwori Community Development Foundation Flood Relief.

In his ruling, the judge said, “I have listened to counsel to the applicant and gone through the affidavit evidence with the exhibits and written address attached. I find that this application is meritorious, and it is hereby granted as prayed,” he said.

The judge then adjourned till September 23 for the EFCC to report on further developments.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The ICIR in May reported that the EFCC launched an investigation into alleged abuse of office and misappropriation of funds by former senior officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), including two former chief executives, Kyari and Abubakar Yar’Adua.

This was confirmed in a letter dated April 28, 2025, with reference number CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/HQ/SDC.2/NNPC/VOL.1/698, and addressed to the NNPC Managing Director. The EFCC requested certified records of salaries and allowances paid to 14 officials, some of whom were retired.

Titled, “Investigation Activities Request for Information,” the letter stated that the EFCC was probing allegations of financial misconduct and abuse of office and asked the company to submit certified true copies of relevant documents concerning both current and former staff.

Among those named are Kyari; former Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), Ibrahim Onoja; and former Managing Director of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Mustafa Sugungun.