Military airstrike kills six children, others in Niger, DHQ reacts

At LEAST six children were killed during a military airstrike in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger, residents and local sources have told The ICIR.

The children were said to be among about 15 civilians killed during the incident that occurred in the early hours of Sunday, May 10, in Guradnayi, a village near Kusasu, where some villagers fleeing attacks by armed bandits were said to have taken shelter before the bombardment.

According to accounts gathered by The ICIR, several women were also among those killed after military aircraft targeted the suspected terrorist hideouts in the area.

Some of those injured during the attack have been admitted to a hospital in Erana, which is about ten kilometres away from the village.

Although The ICIR has yet to get full details of the incident, gory videos and photographs obtained showed about six children burnt and lying lifeless, alongside other residents. The images also showed some survivors receiving treatment in hospital, including three children who were bandaged and placed on drips.

The latest incident has revived concerns over accidental airstrikes in rural communities affected by insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, where residents have repeatedly reported civilian casualties during military operations.

Military denies targeting civilians, says 70 bandits killed

Reacting to the allegations, the Defence Headquarters denied deliberately targeting civilians and maintained that the operation was based on “credible and actionable intelligence” about armed bandits converging in parts of Shiroro.

In a statement signed by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja on Monday, the military said the Nigerian Army UAV Command carried out coordinated air interdiction operations between May 9 and May 10 across Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages in Shiroro LGA.

The military claimed that about 70 bandits were killed during the operation, especially in Kusasu, adding that surviving fighters were later seen evacuating bodies and retreating towards Zango on motorcycles.

According to the statement, the strikes were “precisely targeted at identified terrorist enclaves” and successfully disrupted planned attacks on nearby communities and security formations.

“In line with the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) mandate to conduct operations to rout out all forms of insecurity in the country, on 9 May 2026, intelligence reports indicated the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA. Subsequently, on the 10 May 2026 between the hours of 1159pm to 6am, the Nigerian Army UAV Command, acting on intelligence, conducted multiple air strikes on different bandits’ locations including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages all in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. Further reports from local sources confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target at Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko.

“It was gathered that about Seventy (70) bandits were hit and killed in Kusasu. Others were sighted gathering the remains of their colleagues for burial while others on about 200 motorcycles moved towards Zango. Another group from Bokko were also seen advancing towards Zango apparently to meet their colleagues and perfect their next plan of either retreating or attacking Sarkin Pawa, or the government/security infrastructure in Kuchi. Meanwhile, another group were also seen converging at Kopa, East of Mongoro, suggesting a possible plan to attack government/security infrastructure in Mongoro. The military took necessary steps to neutralise all these threats in a timely manner,” the DHQ said.

The Defence Headquarters further argued that residents in the affected communities had relocated to Sarkin Pawa before the strikes commenced, insisting that available intelligence contradicted claims that civilians were present at the targeted locations.

“It is particularly instructive that, well ahead of the aerial interdiction, all local civilian communities within the general area had, out of an abundance of caution, voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa for their safety. This fact alone fundamentally undermines the claim that innocent residents were present in the strike zones at the time of the operation.

“Post-strike intelligence assessments and verified reports from local sources further confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target, with terrorists subsequently observed gathering the remains of their fallen colleagues for burial, while others, numbering over 200 and mounted on motorcycles, were sighted retreating in the direction of Zango,” the military added.

However, a resident from Erana (name withheld) maintained that civilians, including children, died in the bombardment, describing the military explanation as false and misleading.