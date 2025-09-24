Police arrest 12 power plant guards over N4.8bn metal theft

THE Niger State Police Command said it had arrested 12 security staff of the Kainji Power Plant for allegedly stealing navigation lock metals and beams worth more than N4.8 billion.

Police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, disclosed on Wednesday, September 24, that an August inspection of the plant’s navigation lock yard revealed the large-scale vandalism.

The statement noted that police traced the theft to a group of security supervisors led by Shaibu Abu Sufyan, 35, and Ibrahim Musa, 31, both of New-Bussa.

It also alleged that the guards worked with scrap dealers, identified as Musa Khalid, Abah Khalid and Abdullahi, to cut and haul away the metal using acetylene gas and cranes, mostly on weekend nights between 2023 and 2025.

According to the statement, bank records show more than N24 million in transactions between the suspects and the dealers, who remain at large as investigations continue.

“These items (metals) were taken to Musa Khalid’s shop in Nasarawa village, for weighing to ascertain the value before payment and proceeds get shared. Musa Khalid has numerous agents through which these items are sold to different companies in Lagos, Kwara and Osun States. It was discovered that the plant’s store and other manhole covers were also tampered with, as heavy equipment was carted away from the store.

“Over N12.5 million transactions were discovered between Abu Sufyan and Musa Khalid, and over N1.5 million transactions were also discovered between Ibrahim Musa and Musa Khalid and others. Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to arrest others such as the scrap dealers and other collaborators. Further development will definitely be made public as the investigation progresses,” the statement read.

In a separate case, the Niger police said its operatives foiled a staged kidnapping in Minna, involving two men, Ahmed Alhaji Bura, 21, of Bauchi, and Shafiu Ibrahim, 22, of Makujeri, who allegedly conspired to disappear after a car-drifting show on September 2 and demanded a ₦7 million ransom from their friends.

The police said the duo were arrested on September 17.

Earlier raids linked the group to fraudulent online schemes using 21 SIM cards under the guise of “Quest Int’l Company.”

The command also said it arrested Abdulmajid Dan-Azumi, 32, and Abdulnafiu Usman, 18, for the July abduction and killing of 10-year-old Yaseer Mustapha in Kwana-Mariga.

The suspects allegedly demanded a N3.5 million ransom, later killed the boy and buried him in an uncompleted building.

“The two suspects confessed to the crime, unfortunately killed the boy, and buried him in an uncompleted building in the neighbourhood. The Police operatives were led to the scene and the decomposed body was recovered. The body was released to the family for burial rites, while the suspects were charged to court for prosecution,” the police added.

Similarly, the statement noted that the patrol officers in Kontagora on September 23 arrested three men, Jibril Musa, 24; Ahmed Tiamiyu; and Elijah Ochoba, 20, for allegedly stealing and dismantling a Bajaj motorcycle to sell its parts.

“During interrogation, they confessed to having stolen the Bajaj motorcycle within the town and dismantled it for ease of movement for sale.

They also mentioned one Elijah Ochoba, 20 years old, took part in dismantling the motorcycle. The three suspects were arrested and they are in custody under further investigation,” the statement read.