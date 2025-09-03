Outrage trails mob killing of woman in Niger State

NIGERIAS have strongly condemned the mob killing of a young woman in Niger State over alleged blasphemy against the Islamic faith.

Recall that the Niger State Police Command spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement, stating that the victim, identified only as Ammaye, was set ablaze by the mob before security reinforcements could intervene.

Abiodun explained that the incident occurred on August 30 at about 2:00 p.m. in Kasuwan Garba, Mariga Local Government Area, where Ammaye, a devoted Muslim and popular food vendor, reportedly had a heated exchange with a young man identified as her nephew.

Reports indicate that the young man jokingly told Ammaye he wished to marry her to “fulfil the Sunnah,” meaning the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad after which she allegedly made remarks that were deemed blasphemous.

The remarks reportedly angered youths in the neighborhood, prompting them to take the matter to the palace of the District Head of Kasuwan Garba. There, Ammaye was interrogated and allegedly repeated what she said earlier.

The District Head reportedly handed Ammaye over to security operatives for further investigation, but a mob of irate youths overpowered them, demanding her immediate execution.

Abiodun stated that before reinforcements could arrive, the mob, consisting of young men, had stoned Ammaye to death.

The spokesman added that while normalcy had since been restored to the area, the Police Command strongly condemned the act of jungle justice and assured that efforts were underway to identify, arrest, and prosecute all those involved in the crime.

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to express outrage over the incident. They are also demanding justice for the deceased.

An X user, official Big Milly, called for the perpetrators’ arrest.

Another user, GB Master, queried, “Why should someone go to this length to protect their God?”.

ILearntthat wrote “This is painful. Even where ‘blasphemy’ is alleged, no Nigerian has the right to take another’s life. Section 33 of the Constitution is clear: right to life is non-negotiable. Once we accept mob rule, we all lose.”

IB Bright opined that “Jungle justice kills many innocent people but injustice in Nigeria kills many innocent people too. May her gentle soul rest in peace if she’s truly innocent.”

Jasper Aniet Louis penned his thoughts this way, “According to the religion of peace, how is killing in a man’s name related to the word peace?”

Kelvin Eze wrote, “Only God can judge souls, not man with wicked hearts.”

Izuhuwu expressed shock with the killing. “Yet again! In a supposedly democratic nation,” he reasoned.

Recall that a similar case was reported in Sokoto State involving Deborah Samuel, a 200-level Home Economics student of Sokoto State College of Education, who was lynched and burnt by a mob of Muslim youths in May 2022.

She was accused of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammed on a student’s WhatsApp group.

Despite the global outrage that followed her killing, with the United States Government describing her death as one driven by hatred, the Nigeria Police Force failed to arrest the key suspects one year later.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Government and Police Command in the state kept mute over the prosecution of some of the arrested suspects.