29.2 C
Abuja

Deborah: Sokoto govt, police keep mum on prosecution of culprits

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Deborah Samuel
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Sokoto State Government and Police Command have kept mute over the prosecution of some arrested suspects in the brutal murder of Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a 200-level Home Economics student of Sokoto State College of Education, was lynched and burnt by a mob of Muslim youths in May this year.

She was accused of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammed on a student’s WhatsApp group.

Her killing attracted global outrage and condemnation.

Last month, the United States Government said her horrific and painful death was fuelled by hatred.

Two suspects-Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci were arrested by the police and subsequently remanded in custody by a Magistrate Court in Sokoto.

They were charged with taking part in the killing.

- Advertisement -

Nigerians have expressed concern and desire to know about the progress of the case.

In August, the state police command said those it arrested and arraigned were not the prime suspects, saying that they were only among those who organised the riot.

It explained that those arrested were still in remand custody as ordered by the court, explaining that the prime suspects were still at large and efforts were ongoing to arrest them.

“Those ones we arrested then, though not the suspected killers, contributed to the violent riot and were arraigned in court where the judge ordered that they be remanded,” it said.

“Concerning those suspected killers, we have circulated their pictures to media houses and sent our intelligence to every part of the state.”

However, several efforts by The ICIR to get the state government and the police to provide further updates on the case against the arrested suspects were unsuccessful.

- Advertisement -

Several calls to Muhammad Ahmad Bello, Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Sokoto State governor, were unanswered. A delivered and read WhatsApp message to his phone on Wednesday morning was not answered.

When called, the State Police Spokesperson Sanusi Abubakar asked the reporter to send him to reach out to him on WhatsApp so he would provide an update, but he has not replied at the time of filing this report.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Political Analysis

2023 Election: You are on your own, Buhari tells APC Candidates

BY Mohammed ISA, additional report by Ajibola AMZAT PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has told all All...
Business and Economy

Flight Delays: FCCPC directs passengers to complain, seek redress

THE Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has directed air passengers to seek...
Health

Corruption, irregularities mar BHCPF Scheme in Kano

By Kolawole Omoniyi By day, this yellow, rickety pickup truck is meant for moving...
Business and Economy

Nigeria’s air traffic grows by 6.5m passengers in 2021

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has revealed that its airport passenger traffic...
News

How to track civil servants compromising IPPIS – Experts

NIGERIA'S civil servants compromising the efficiency of the Integrated Payroll Management Integrated Payroll and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCorruption, irregularities mar BHCPF Scheme in Kano
Next articleFlight Delays: FCCPC directs passengers to complain, seek redress

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.