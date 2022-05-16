21.1 C
Abuja

Deborah: Two suspected killers arraigned, remanded in prison custody

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Raji Olatunji
Deborah Yakubu stoned and burnt to death over alleged blasphemy. Photocredit: Social Media.
1min read

TWO suspects were on Monday arraigned in court for allegedly participating in the killing of Deborah Samuel.

Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunchi were arraigned by the police before a Sokoto Chief Magistrate’s Court following their arrest over the lynching of the 200-level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

Deborah was on May 12 lynched and burnt by a mob for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed.

The two suspects, who were said to be students of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, were charged before the Sokoto Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly taking part in the killing.

It was gathered that about 34 lawyers appeared in court to defend the suspects.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, Khalil Musa, urged the court for another date to enable the police complete their investigation.

However, citing sections 157, 161(a,f) and 164 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Sokoto State, as well as 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the leader of the defense team, Mansur Ibrahim, pleaded with the court to grant the suspects bail.

The court adjourned ruling on the bail application to a later date and ordered that the suspects be remanded in the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

