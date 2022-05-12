Blasphemy: Sokoto govt orders investigation into killing of student

— 1 min read

THE Sokoto State government has ordered an investigation into the killing of a student over alleged blasphemy.

The directive was disclosed in a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Information Isah Bajini Galadanci on Thursday.

“It has come to the notice of sokoto state government, the unfortunate incident that took place at the Shehu Shagari College of Education in which a student of the college lost her life,” parts of the statement said.

The statement said the state government has already ordered the closure of the school.

It further disclosed that Governor Aminu Tambuwal has directed relevant agencies to investigate the matter.

“Already the state governor Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has directed the Ministry of Higher education and relevant security agencies in the state to commence investigations into the remote and immediate causes of the incident and report back to the government,” the statement added.

The governor also called on the people of the state to remain calm and maintain peace.

The statement stressed that the government would take appropriate actions on the findings from the investigations.

The ICIR had reported that some youths in Sokoto state stoned and burnt a female student to death for what they believed was blasphemy against the Islamic Prophet Muhammed.

The female student identified as Deborah was burnt to death while her attackers chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’.