35.9 C
Abuja

Deborah: Global Rights petitions FG, seek prosecution of murderers

NewsNational News
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Deborah Yakubu stoned and burnt to death over alleged blasphemy. Photocredit: Social Media.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A HUMAN Rights Organisation, Global Rights, has called on Nigerians to sign a petition seeking the prosecution of individuals involved in the murderer of Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was burnt to death by a mob for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed.

In a statement released on Friday, Global Rights said it is seeking 2,500 signatures to prevail on relevant authorities to act on the petition and ensure the prosecution of the murderers.

The petition is urging the Nigerian Police Force, the judiciary, the Sokoto State government and the Federal Government to ensure that all those involved in Deborah’s killing are brought to justice. 

Parts of the statement said, “We remind the Nigerian government that this trend in Northern Nigeria has only continued because past victims and the families of victims have not gotten any justice while perpetrators are further emboldened by state-enabled impunity.

“This deeply disturbing action calls for a reflection on the state of affairs in Nigeria. It is an indictment on law enforcement and all arms of government when religious fundamentalists do not just confidently kill innocents despite the presence of police and security but have the audacity to film such a criminal act, post it online, and proudly admit their involvement.

“It is a testament to the failure of the state to put in place effective laws and implement them. Without a doubt, the pattern of the government’s acquiescence to similar crimes through its complacent enablement of impunity has clearly been established.”

- Advertisement -

The organisation urged government at all levels to take tangible and urgent steps towards fulfilling their constitutional mandate of ensuring the security and welfare of all citizens and protecting the right to life, freedom of thought and religion in the country.

It further urged government to demonstrate political will to end religiously motivated lynching and other forms of jungle justice in dealing with actual and perceived crimes in Nigeria.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

MINISTER of Labour and Employment Chris Ngige has withdrawn his decision to run for...
Judiciary

2023: Court stops CBN, INEC from blocking Emefiele’s presidential bid

A high court sitting in Kwale, Delta State, has restrained the Central Bank of...
News

Deborah: 24 hours after, Buhari, NASS silent on student’s murder

TWENTY-FOUR hours after the killing of a student, Deborah Samuel, in Sokoto State over...
News

40 days mourning declared as UAE President dies at 73

THE Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared 40 days of mourning following the death...
News

Deborah: Kukah, CSOs demand justice for murdered female student

CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) and many Nigerians have demanded justice for Deborah Samuel, a...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article2023: Ngige withdraws from presidential race

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.