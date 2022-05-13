Deborah: Global Rights petitions FG, seek prosecution of murderers

— 1 min read

A HUMAN Rights Organisation, Global Rights, has called on Nigerians to sign a petition seeking the prosecution of individuals involved in the murderer of Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was burnt to death by a mob for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed.

In a statement released on Friday, Global Rights said it is seeking 2,500 signatures to prevail on relevant authorities to act on the petition and ensure the prosecution of the murderers.

The petition is urging the Nigerian Police Force, the judiciary, the Sokoto State government and the Federal Government to ensure that all those involved in Deborah’s killing are brought to justice.

Parts of the statement said, “We remind the Nigerian government that this trend in Northern Nigeria has only continued because past victims and the families of victims have not gotten any justice while perpetrators are further emboldened by state-enabled impunity.

“This deeply disturbing action calls for a reflection on the state of affairs in Nigeria. It is an indictment on law enforcement and all arms of government when religious fundamentalists do not just confidently kill innocents despite the presence of police and security but have the audacity to film such a criminal act, post it online, and proudly admit their involvement.

“It is a testament to the failure of the state to put in place effective laws and implement them. Without a doubt, the pattern of the government’s acquiescence to similar crimes through its complacent enablement of impunity has clearly been established.”

The organisation urged government at all levels to take tangible and urgent steps towards fulfilling their constitutional mandate of ensuring the security and welfare of all citizens and protecting the right to life, freedom of thought and religion in the country.

It further urged government to demonstrate political will to end religiously motivated lynching and other forms of jungle justice in dealing with actual and perceived crimes in Nigeria.