35 C
Abuja

Deborah: Atiku deletes social media posts condemning killing after threats to presidential ambition

NewsNational News
Vincent Ufuoma
Atiku Abubakar
File Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's Former Vice-President
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar deleted social media statements condemning the brutal killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto on Thursday after some of his followers threatened his 2023 presidential ambition.

In the statement posted on both his Twitter and Facebook pages, Abubakar had said there was no justification for Deborah’s murder.

While offering condolences to the family of the deceased, the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful added that Deborah’s murderers must be brought to justice.

“There can not be a justification for such gruesome murder,” he said.

“Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice.

“My condolences to her family and friends.”

However, the statements were pulled down after they elicited angry reactions from some of the former vice president’s followers, who criticised him for condemning the incident.

A screenshot of Atiku’s statement and  attended reactions by his followers
- Advertisement -

They threatened to withdraw their support for Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

The ICIR had reported how Deborah was mobbed and burnt to death at the Shehu Shagari College of Education over alleged blasphemy on Thursday.

Many Nigerians have expressed outrage over the killing.

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, condemned the killing of the female student.

In a statement by Sa’idu Maccido, the Secretary of the Sultanate Council, the Sultan called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

He also urged the public to “remain calm and ensure peaceful co-exiatence among all people of the state and nation”.

- Advertisement -

The Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto Matthew Kukah described the incident as criminal.

Kukah in a statement on Thursday asked relevant authorities to fish out the perpetrators and ensure justice was served on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Sokoto State Police Command said two out of the several suspects that participated in Deborah’s killing have been arrested.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Dangote refinery: ‘AFC, Afrexim, AfDB, others supported us with 70% of needed finances’

THE Dangote Group said it received  financial support from both local and international bodies...
Para-Military

Bribery, extortion allegations trail Kuje prison

ALLEGATIONS of corruption, extortion and cover-ups have continued to trail the Nigeria Correctional Centre...
News

Nigeria losing global private capital due to oil theft, policy inconsistency – Elumelu

THE Chairman of Heir Holdings, Tony Elumelu, on Thursday said Nigeria is losing substantial...
Business and Economy

BUA Group eyes lithium production, road construction in Nigeria

THE Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, says the firm is eyeing...
News

Nigeria, others intensify action on tackling illegal fishing in W/Africa

NIGERIA and five other coastal countries in West Africa have been meeting in Lagos...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria losing global private capital due to oil theft, policy inconsistency – Elumelu
Next articleBribery, extortion allegations trail Kuje prison

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.