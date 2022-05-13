31.2 C
Abuja

Deborah: Buhari condemns killing, orders extensive probe

Conflict and SecurityNews
Lukman ABOLADE
1min read

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of a female student, Deborah Samuel, by some youths in Sokoto State.

Buhari reacted to the lynching of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, student in a statement released by his spokesman Garba Shehu on Friday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari strongly condemns the resort to self-help by the mob in Sokoto, resulting in violence, destruction and killing of a second year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the Prophet of Islam on Thursday,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Buhari said the news of the killing of the young lady by fellow students was a matter of concern.

He ordered an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

“No person has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country. Violence has and never will solve any problem,” Buhari said.

The President also extended the nation’s condolences to the family of the deceased student.

Buhari equally commended the response of the Sokoto State government to the incident on Thursday.

He urged religious and community leaders to call citizens’ attention to the need to exercise the right to freedom of speech responsibly.

“President Buhari called for tempered comments by the media and calm among the general population while investigation is ongoing to find out the remote and immediate causes of the incident,” the statement added.

The ICIR had reported that some youths in Sokoto state stoned and burnt a female student to death after accusing her of blasphemy against the Islamic Prophet Muhammed.

