28.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsNational News
National News

Blasphemy: CAN condemns killing of butcher in Sokoto

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Usman Buda, murdered for blasphemy.

Related

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killing of a butcher, Usman Buda, in Sokoto over allegations that he made blasphemous comments against the Islamic religion.

In a statement on Thursday, June 29, CAN President Daniel Okoh called for the protection of Nigerians irrespective of religious affiliations or other diversity.

“According to reports reaching us, Usman Buda was brutally murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment. CAN firmly believes in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs. We, therefore, denounce any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society,” he noted.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, he urged religious leaders to promote peaceful coexistence and tolerance among their followers.

Buda was murdered by a mob on Sunday, June 25, over alleged blasphemy.

The Sokoto State Police Command confirmed the incident in a statement.

No arrests have been made following the killing. However, the Police Command noted that investigations had commenced into the killing.

Amnesty International condemns killing

Other organisations, including Amnesty International, condemned the brutal killing of the butcher, stating that the rising spate of blasphemy murders was an urgent call for the protection of human rights in Nigeria.

“By failing again and again to ensure that those suspected of responsibility of killing(s) over alleged blasphemy are brought to justice, the Nigerian authorities continue to create a permissive environment for brutality,” the organisation’s Acting Director in Nigeria Isa Sanusi noted.

Following the killing, Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) urged Muslims to desist from taking laws into their hands.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    In a statement on Monday, June 26, MURIC Chairman in Sokoto Muhammad Aliyu noted that although blasphemy was punishable by death under the Sharia law, it was not the responsibility of private individuals to carry out the killing.

    Blasphemy killings on the rise in northern Nigeria 

    Buda’s killing is the second such incident in Sokoto and the third in Nigeria within a year.

    In May 2022, Deborah Yakubu, a Christian student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was lynched over alleged blasphemy.

    Though two suspects were arrested in connection with the killing, justice is yet to be served one year later.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Eid-el-Kabir: Gombe extends public holidays to Friday

    THE Gombe State government has extended public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to Friday,...
    Banking and Finance

    CBN directive on bank customers’ social media handles illegal — Commission

    THE Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN)...
    Police

    From Tafa to Egbetokun usual rhetoric: IGPs who ordered withdrawal of police from VIPs

    OVER the past decade,  order for the withdrawal of police escorts from private individuals...
    Media Opportunities

    Environmental Photographer of the Year contest calls for entries

    PHOTOGRAPHERS and photojournalists around the globe who have captured photos of the environment are...
    Health

    NAFDAC warns of contaminated 50cl Sprite bottles in circulation

    THERE’S an unknown quantity of contaminated Sprite, 50cl glass bottles, circulating across the country,...

    Most Read

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    US Secretary of State Blinken phones Tinubu ahead of inauguration

    2023 election: Did Obasanjo hire Russian lawyer ‘Natalia Veselnitskaya’ for Peter Obi?

    Otti freezes Abia State accounts, dissolves boards amid EFCC probe

    Kwara gov emerges chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

    Prominent officials disgraced, booted out of office under Buhari

    EXPLAINER: Is it possible to be a judge in Nigeria without a law degree?

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Controversies trail regulatory compliance in power sector under Buhari’s eight years

    Benue govt revokes Ortom’s last-minute appointments

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Eid-el-Kabir: Gombe extends public holidays to Friday

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.