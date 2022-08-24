US honours murdered Deborah Samuel

THE United States (US) has honoured the late Deborah Samuel, who was murdered by irate youths over alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State in May 2022.

This was part of the activities to mark this year’s International Day Commemorating the Victims of Violence Based on Religion or Belief by the US Department of State (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), on Monday.

The deceased picture was uploaded to the Office of International Religious Freedom, a body saddled with the responsibility of promoting universal respect for freedom of religion or belief across the world.

While acknowledging that her death was fuelled by hatred and allegations of blasphemy, the Office pledged to continue to work to end such violence.

“In May, a mob brutally stoned, flogged, and burned to death college student Deborah Samuel in Nigeria, in an attack fueled by hatred and blasphemy allegations, even as authorities attempted to stop it.

“We honor her life as we continue the work to end such vicious violence,” the Office stated on its website.

In a series of Tweets on Tuesday, the US Ambassador-at-Large Rashad Hussain, who heads the Office, stated that too many people around the world who face violence based on their religion or belief were not heard because oppression keeps them hidden from view or it was too dangerous for their names to be shared.

On his part, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken stated that religious freedom was a key element to an open and stable society, stressing that without it people will not be able to contribute to their country’s success.

“Religious freedom is a key element of an open and stable society. Without it, people aren’t able to make their fullest contribution to their country’s success,” he said.

“Whenever human rights are denied, it ignites tension and breeds division.”

Deborah, a 200-level Home Economics student of Sokoto State College of Education, was lynched, killed and burnt by a mob of Muslim youths in May over alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammed on a student’s WhatsApp group.

Her killing attracted global outrage and condemnation.

Two suspects-Bilyaminu Aliyu and Aminu Hukunci were arrested by the police and subsequently reminded in custody by a Magistrate Court in Sokoto.

Nigerians have expressed concern and desire to know about the progress of the case.

