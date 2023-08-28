Ministerial appointment: No excuses, Tinubu won’t accept failure – Presidential Spokesperson

THE special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said the President will not take any excuse for failure from any of the newly inaugurated ministers.

Ngelale spoke when he appeared on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Monday, August 28.

Ngelale claimed that the President has given the ministers deadlines and benchmarks.

“He doesn’t need to worry about power or works. The President said if I am going to put a minister in place who has a sole focus, there is no excuse for failure.

“And at that point, you can now say we can hold them accountable,” Ajuri stated.

According to Ajuri, Tinubu has spent the months since winning the election on February 25 formulating specific objectives for every sector of the nation so he won’t accept any of his newly appointed ministers to be ineffective.

“The President has set the benchmarks. The question now is about enforcement, and the President has shown, as he did during his time in Lagos State as governor, that he is not someone that is afraid to fire anybody.

“He is not somebody that is afraid to levy quick sanctions to ensure that they get the results that he wants ’cause, ultimately, if this administration fails, they will not say a minister failed, or a set of ministers failed. They will say President Bola Tinubu failed, and he will not accept failure.”

According to the Presidential spokesperson, Tinubu looked at exactly what Buhari has achieved and wants to do to build on all these achievements.

On the number of ministers appointed, Ngelale stated that the President prioritises specialisation for improved performance when assigning ministers.

The ICIR reported that President Tinubu had sworn in 45 new ministers on Monday, August 21, at Presidential Villa, Abuja.

During the inauguration, Tinubu emphasised the importance of the new cabinet in steering Nigeria towards prosperity and addressing its multifaceted challenges.

In his address, Tinubu stated that the newly inaugurated ministers were carefully selected and represented the diversity in the country.