33.1 C
Abuja

Missing Nigerian mother found dead in UK lake

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
Taiwo BalogunIISource: Twitter@MPSBexley
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

United Kingdom (UK) Metropolitan Police have recovered a woman’s body from a lake in Kent following a four-week search for a missing Nigerian mother from Bexley.

Taiwo Balogun, 53, was last seen in a shop in Crayford Road, Bexley at around 2:27 pm on December 1, with the police desperately searching for her since her disappearance.

She was described as being 5ft 9ins tall and at the time of her disappearance was wearing a black jacket with vertical stripes down the arms, dark trousers and black and white trainers.

Bexley Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) tweeted: “A woman’s body was recovered from a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre on Friday, December 30. While formal identification awaits, Taiwo Balogun’s family has been informed.”

The body was reportedly recovered at 6.54 pm on Friday and the Met Police has said her death is being treated as “unexpected but not suspicious”.

Earlier, the police released footage from a CCTV camera in the shop where she was last seen to see if anyone spotted her or may have captured dashcam images.

The Police had also said that the 53-year-old was considered vulnerable and might be a risk to herself.

Author profile
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

New York University offers World Journalist Fellowship

THE Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University (NYU) is seeking applications for...
News

2023: After Obasanjo, Clark, Ortom endorse Peter Obi for presidency

A FEW days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the flagbearer of the Labour...
National News

Ekiti: Police recover man’s lifeless body in hotel

THE Ekiti State Police Command has recovered the lifeless body of a man identified...
COVID-19

Here’s how COVID-19 Intervention Fund is boosting Gusau FMC’s services

AMINU Yusuf was at the Federal Medical Centre Gusua, Zamfara State, in July 2018...
Business and Economy

President Buhari signs N21.8 trillion 2023 budget into law

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has today signed the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N21.8 trillion into...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
New York University offers World Journalist Fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.