Missing Nigerian mother found dead in UK lake

United Kingdom (UK) Metropolitan Police have recovered a woman’s body from a lake in Kent following a four-week search for a missing Nigerian mother from Bexley.

Taiwo Balogun, 53, was last seen in a shop in Crayford Road, Bexley at around 2:27 pm on December 1, with the police desperately searching for her since her disappearance.

She was described as being 5ft 9ins tall and at the time of her disappearance was wearing a black jacket with vertical stripes down the arms, dark trousers and black and white trainers.

Bexley Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) tweeted: “A woman’s body was recovered from a lake near Bluewater Shopping Centre on Friday, December 30. While formal identification awaits, Taiwo Balogun’s family has been informed.”

The body was reportedly recovered at 6.54 pm on Friday and the Met Police has said her death is being treated as “unexpected but not suspicious”.

Earlier, the police released footage from a CCTV camera in the shop where she was last seen to see if anyone spotted her or may have captured dashcam images.

The Police had also said that the 53-year-old was considered vulnerable and might be a risk to herself.