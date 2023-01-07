35.1 C
Abuja

UK police arrest African man targeting underage girl for sex

News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
A VIDEO showing the arrest of a man of African descent accused of grooming a minor and travelling from Edinburgh to Leeds to visit her has trended on social media.

The video was published on October 24, 2022 by the pedophile hunting group ‘Predator Exposure’, which set up ‘decoy’ social media profiles pretending to be of a child and then engaging in online conversations.

In the video, the yet-to-be-identified man was alleged to have engaged in online chats with one of the decoy profiles, and thinking that he was chatting with a 13-year-old girl, asked her to do a number of sexually explicit things.

The man, believed to be in his late 30s, also claimed to be 19 years old during the online conversation, and told his 13-year-old chat partner to keep their relationship a secret, promising to take her with him to Scotland and keep her until Christmas.

The man, however, claimed he was only in Leeds to surprise his chat partner ahead of her 14th birthday and that he had no untoward intentions.

Last December, Predator Exposure also released the video of a Homeland security officer Eddie Murillo, 43, who was arrested and charged after traveling to meet and engage in sexual acts with an underage girl.

Murillo thought he was communicating online with a girl under the age of 15 but was actually conversing with undercover detectives.

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said, “Our detectives will continue placing an emphasis on proactively investigating those who prey on our children.

“Parents and guardians, I cannot stress it enough, know what apps your children are using and know who they are talking to on their devices.”

Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu

