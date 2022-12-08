Nigerian doctors in the Diaspora move to address brain drain

NIGERIAN doctors in the Diaspora, under the aegis of Doctors for Change (DFC), have come together to proffer solutions to the brain drain in the country’s health sector.

Speaking at a convention held in Lagos, the convener of the group, Dr. Babaseyi Oyesola, said the DFC is a brainchild of his desire to bring solutions to the numerous challenges affecting the health sector in Nigeria.

According to him, the group’s objective is to create a pathway for Nigerian doctors in the Diaspora to come home and contribute their quota in improving the poor state of the sector.

The ICIR reported that hundreds of health workers, including doctors and nurses, have left Nigeria for greener pastures and that the country lost nearly 9,000 doctors to the United Kingdom (UK) and other countries in three years.

Also speaking at the event, President of the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, Dr. Pamela Ajayi, highlighted the challenges facing the industry while appealing to the government to create an enabling environment through favorable policies to encourage doctors in the Diaspora to come home.

Also, the Medical Director of The Bridge Clinic, Dr. Toyin Ajayi, commended the convener for putting together such a platform for doctors of Nigerian origin training and practicing across the globe to come together and collaborate on how to move the country’s health sector forward.

In her pre-recorded goodwill message to the group, the chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, assured the DFC that she is prepared to work with them.

Dabiri-Erewa called on more doctors in the Diaspora to consider how they can be part of the group.