Mixed reactions trail Fayemi’s call for recruitment of NYSC members to fight insecurity

Fayemi had made the remark at a public lecture in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Fayemi said the NYSC Act should be amended so that the existing orientation camps could be used to train willing and able graduates to support the security personnel under a special arrangement that would work out.

He noted that the fund that was currently deployed to the NYSC could be used with just some additional funding, which could be sourced through a national emergency fund for the next five to 10 years.

He stated those unwilling to join the military services should serve in their community without pay if the NYSC must still be retained for everyone.

The chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) also noted that volunteered members of NYSC should be given separate certificates and medals of honour in addition to having priority for military, paramilitary and civil or public service recruitment after service.

Reacting, some Nigerians on social media berated the governor, saying his children and that of others holding political offices should be sent to fight insecurity and not that of ordinary Nigerians struggling to see their wards off schools.

“Let the National Assembly pass the bill. All the political office holders collecting salary from the govt purse must present his or her sons or daughters first for the NYSC here in Nigeria. And they should be trained and despatched to the region where insurgent is tense period. And whosoever fail to comply should be prosecuted and punished severely. Then we will see those we can trust among them. Yeyenatu!,” Joe de Overcomer, a Facebook user, wrote.

Leo Samuel, another user, wondered why the governor was suggesting the recruitment of young graduates into fighting insecurity when the welfare of serving members of all security apparatus in the country had not been properly catered for.

“You’re talking about recruitment when you have refused to take care of the officers on the ground due to poor payment of salaries and poor welfarism,” Samuel said.

“Where are Fayemi’s children? No child of mine will enroll in NYSC scheme, much less, fight any Boko Haram. Boko Haram sponsors should carry their cross. Nefertiti,” Jasper Anietimfon Louis, another user said.

“It will be a welcome development and a good example if the children of all politicians should leads while the others follow,” said Hammed Irewahmirih Hazzan.

“Very good idea coming from you and please quickly forward names of your children at least it will make it look that you’re sincere about your suggestion,” said Emmanuel Adewale Adeshina.

“Clown leaders… Na fresh graduate wey be future bread winner u wan make he go fight political Boko Haram… Meanwhile all una children and wards are in overseas…

If I say you are drunk, it won’t be too bad,” Coker Olusola.

But Joseph Kehinde Nana said Fayemi’s suggestion was not a bad idea. He said the recruitment of graduates would herald the needed change and reform in the security sector.

“It is not a bad idea. He didn’t say compulsory recruitment, rather he said willing and able graduates. This will mark the begging of the much needed reform in the police force.”

Ikenna Daniel also shared Nana’s view. He said the Nigerian security force would be the best in Africa if personnel were graduates.

“I think this is a nice idea..if educated people are recruited our force will be the best in Africa… And will not be easily manipulated… Of course talk is cheap,” he said.

“If they recruit their family members we will talk..now he brought a suggestion we are still against it..allow them do it first now…Nigerian sometimes we are our problem esp the poor masses.”