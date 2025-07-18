Mixed reactions trail UNIMAID renaming after Buhari

THE Federal Government’s decision to rename the University of Maiduguri after former President Muhammadu Buhari has sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, including students and past students of the institution.

President Bola Tinubu announced the renaming on Thursday, July 17, after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) session of tributes held in Abuja to commemorate the life and contributions of the former president to Nigeria.

While the presidency said the move honoured the former president’s contribution to national security, cohesion and discipline, some argued that Buhari did little to advance education, especially during his eight years in office as a democratically elected president.

The ICIR reports that during Buhari’s tenure, Nigerian universities faced some of the longest strikes in history, including a nine-month shutdown in 2020 and another eight-month closure in 2022.

Buhari was also criticised for failing to engage meaningfully with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or implement education-friendly policies.

The group went on strike for at least 669 days under the late leader between 2015 and 2023.

Due to unmet demands and agreements by the Federal government, ASUU resorted to industrial action to press its claims, resulting in the highest number of days of strikes by lecturers under any president since the nation returned to democracy in May 1999.

Findings by The ICIR also revealed that poor budget allocation to education was a major issue during Buhari’s administration, as he failed to earmark up to 10 per cent of the total national budget to the sector. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) prescribed between 15 and 20 per cent of the total budget for education.

The Federal Government’s allocation to the sector declined from 7.93 per cent in 2016 to 4.95 per cent in 2023.

Renaming Nigerian tertiary institutions is often marred by crises

In 2012, former President Goodluck Jonathan’s attempt to rename the University of Lagos (UNILAG) after MKO Abiola was met with public outrage and later reversed.

Ironically, Tinubu, who opposed the UNILAG renaming at the time, is now being accused of double standards.

Tinubu had renamed the University of Abuja after the former military Head of State, Yakubu Gowon. The action triggered protests from stakeholders, including current and former students.

Similarly, the renaming of the Polytechnic Ibadan by the state Governor Seyi Makinde after the late former governor of the state, Omololu Olunloyo, is currently enmeshed in crisis.

Shortly after the president of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Rufus Giwa, died in 2003, the Ondo State Governor, Olusegun Agagu, named the state-run polytechnic after him.

The decision sparked protests, but the institution has since maintained the name change.

Reactions trail UNIMAID renaming

A large section of users have rejected the renaming, noting that it was politically motivated and that Buhari did not deserve having a federal university named after him, especially given his administration’s perceived neglect of Nigeria’s public education system.

Some pointed to the prolonged industrial actions by ASUU during Buhari’s eight-year rule as elected president, with federal universities shut down cumulatively for over 600 days – evidence that his government failed to prioritise education.

An X user, Ohijeme, criticised the move, writing that Buhari “did not significantly contribute to the education sector, nor did he initiate major school renovation projects (sic).”

The user further alleged that Tinubu’s decision to rename the institution was a “desperate attempt to curry favour with the North.”

Jude also condemned the development. “It is not a welcome development as Alumni, we have core values and respect for the name UNIMAID. Renaming it is heartbreaking, and we reject it.”

Others also argued that naming a university after Buhari in Maiduguri, a place that is not his hometown, was a misplacement of tribute. They said if any institution should be renamed, it should be one in Katsina State, his home state, or a non-academic project, such as a hospital or a public facility that better aligns with his legacy.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to social media to acknowledge what they perceived as a good development and move by the Federal Government, lauding Buhari’s ‘achievements’ in the North-East region and his fight against Boko Haram.

They described the move as a tribute to Buhari’s legacy of restoring peace to Borno State after many years of battling insurgency.

The ICIR reports that Boko Haram insurgency, a radical Islamist group, emerged in northeastern Nigeria in the early 2000s, gaining notoriety for its violent extremism and goal of establishing an Islamic state. The conflict escalated significantly around 2009, leading to widespread death, displacement, and humanitarian crises across the Lake Chad region (Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger).

By the time Buhari assumed the presidency in May 2015, the insurgency was at its peak, with Boko Haram controlling significant swathes of territory in the region. Buhari’s campaign promises heavily focused on tackling corruption and defeating Boko Haram. Upon assuming office, his administration initiated several military operations, including “Operation Lafiya Dole,” which later reclaimed lost territory.

Reacting to this, a social media user, Mohammed Nuwar, lauded the move, stating that, “Most importantly, he (Buhari) came to the rescue of Borno in the worst days of insurgency when we couldn’t safely go about our activities, to restore peace and order.

“We can’t thank him enough even in his death.”

Another user, Yahaya Sadisu, wrote “Naming UNIMAID after President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a tribute — it’s a recognition of discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering service to Nigeria. History will remember him not just for what he did, but for what he stood for.”