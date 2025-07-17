Tinubu renames University of Maiduguri after Muhammadu Buhari

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has announced the renaming of the University of Maiduguri as Muhammadu Buhari University, in honour of his late predecessor, who died on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy. made the announcement on Thursday, July 17, after a Federal Executive Council (FEC) session of tributes held in Abuja to commemorate the life and contributions of former President Muhammadu Buhari to Nigeria.

Established in January 1975, University of Maiduguri is one of the second-generation universities, which formed part of the programmes of the Third National Development plan (1975-80) by the then Federal Military Government.

Currently, the university comprises 37 faculties and centres, 103 departments and over 83,000 students, among others.

The announcement comes amid a week-long national mourning declared by the Federal Government.

Buhari, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1983 to 1985 and later as a democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023, passed away in a London hospital at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

On Monday, July 14, the Federal Government declared Tuesday, July 15, a public holiday in Buhari’s honour. Flags are flying at half-mast across the country and Nigerian missions abroad.

Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who conveyed the government’s announcement, described the day as one of reflection on Buhari’s life and public service.

The former president’s remains were laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Kastina State, on Tuesday, July 15, after a janazat prayer by Muslim clerics at his house in Daura.

He was buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot – the exact place where he always rested on a chair.

This was after Tinubu received Buhari’s body at the Yar’Adua International Airport in Katsina.

At the airport were former and current governors, ministers, National Assembly members, and other government officials.

The body of the late leader was accompanied to Nigeria from London by Vice President Kashim Shetima, Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari, and other family members.

Though Buhari hailed from Daura, Katsina State, his presidency saw major spending on security in the North-East region, including Borno State, where the renamed university is located.

In December 2024, the Nigerian government renamed the University of Abuja after former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, a retired general.