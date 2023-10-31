MohBad: Naira Marley, Sam Larry sue magistrate, Police, demand N40m

THE embattled singer, Abdulazeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite, Samson Eletu, fondly called Sam Larry, have sued the Nigerian Police and the Lagos magistrate, Adebola Olatunbosun over their continued detention.

The duo were ordered to be taken into custody by the magistrate following the death of Naira Marley’s former signee Ilerioluwa Aloba, widely known as Mohbad.

According to a Punch report, the suspects, who have now spent over 25 days in Police custody, filed a fundamental rights suit to challenge their continued detention over Mohbad’s death.

In the suit filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos, both Naira Marley and Sam Larry are seeking N20 million in damages from the defendants.

According to the suit filed through their lawyer, Olalekan Ojo, a senior advocate, Naira Marley and Sam Larry urged the court to declare that their continued detention “at the homicide section of the Lagos State Police Command, Panti, Yaba, Lagos State since October 4, 2023,” violated their rights.

They are also seeking “an order of the court releasing the applicants forthwith.”

The deponents in the affidavits accompanying their lawsuits, stated that their ordeal began between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were arrested by the Police over their alleged link with Mohbad’s death.

“On the 4th day of October 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates’ Court, held at Yaba to remand them for 30 days.

“Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the Police application to remand them for only 21 days in the custody of the Police.

“The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun has since lapsed on October 26, 2023, and the order has not been renewed, the affidavits read.

The ICIR reports that following MohBad’s passing, Naira Marley and his co-suspect, charged with accusing and harassing the deceased singer, were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and taken into custody.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have sternly denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

On Wednesday, October 4, a magistrate court in Lagos ordered Naira Marley and Sam Larry to remain in Police detention.

They were asked to be held without bail for 30 days, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

In the same vein, the House of Representatives has summoned Naira Marley over Mohbad’s royalties.

In a letter of invitation dated October 26, signed by a clerk, Yusuf Ibrahim, a joint committee of the Green Chamber comprising committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance asked Naira Marley and the legal team of the late singer to appear before it on October 31.

This came after several appeals by Nigerians over the past few weeks for Naira Marley to pay Mohbad’s royalties.

The legislators noted that the purpose of their invitation was to ensure the late singer’s family members receive the compensation that is rightfully theirs.