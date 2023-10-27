Mohbad: Reps summon Naira Marley over royalties

THE House of Representatives has summoned Azeez Fashola, known as Naira Marley, over the royalties of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a letter of invitation dated October 26, signed by a clerk, Yusuf Ibrahim, a joint committee of the Green Chamber comprising committees on Youth, Justice and Legislative Compliance asked Naira Marley and the legal team of the late singer to appear before it on October 31.

This came after several appeals by Nigerians over the past few weeks for Naira Marley to pay Mohbad’s royalties.

The legislators said the purpose of their invitation was to ensure the late singer’s family members receive the compensation that is rightfully theirs.

“The House Committees on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance invite you and the legal team of Mohbad for an interactive meeting session as regards a referral received being a resolution of the House of Representatives during their plenary session on Tuesday 26th September 2023 with respect to the circumstances surrounding the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad and to ascertain the level of your interaction with other relevant copyright organisations. Such information will guide the committee on further legislative action.

“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interactive session with the chairman, Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance,” part of the letter reads.

On Tuesday, September 12, the late singer, who had previously been signed to Naira Marley’s Marlian record label, died under mysterious circumstances.

Following his passing, Naira Marley, charged with accusing and harassing the deceased singer, was arrested by the Lagos State Police Command and taken into custody.

Apart from Naira Marley, the Command arrested a music promoter, Balogun Eletu, known as Sam Larry, who many accused of having a rift with the deceased.

However, Naira Marley and Sam Larry have sternly denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

On Wednesday, October 4, a magistrate court in Lagos ordered Naira Marley and Sam Larry to remain in Police detention.

They were asked to be held without bail for 30 days, pending the conclusion of the investigation.