27.5 C
Abuja

Mugera appointed communications director at AfDB

News
Harrison Edeh

Related

 

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Solomon Mugera as director of communications and external relations effective October 1, 2021.

Mugera, a Kenyan national, brings extensive experience to this role as a seasoned journalist.

He brings in 20 years of expertise, having worked internationally as a media manager.

The continental bank, in a statement, explained that Mugera would contribute to building financial and political support for Africa Development Bank Group and strengthen its role as a global thought leader on the continent’s most pressing development challenges.

He will manage corporate communications and external relations with key stakeholders, including media, civil society, foundations, the private sector, African countries and international organisations.

The development bank said that he would also be responsible for internal communications and engagement with the bank’s staff

He will also lead its messaging and global strategic media relations, the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Commenting  on his appointment, Mugera said, “It is an honour to work for the African Development Bank Group and support its vision for the continent.

“This is an institution that is leading Africa’s effort to transform itself and make a real difference to the lives of the millions of its people.”

He noted that the bank had the talent, expert knowledge and the story that needed to be told across Africa and to a global audience.

The President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwunmi Adesina, while reacting to the appointment, said Mugera would support the bank’s group’s vision and outreach effort to make its priorities, activities and accomplishments known by both internal and external audiences.

Adesina lauded his track record as a media professional, urging him to bring it to bear in his new assignment.

Mugera previously worked as head for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC Africa), and presided over the expansion of the organisation.

Author

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Harrison Edeh

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

News

Mugera appointed communications director at AfDB

  THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Solomon Mugera as director...
News

UK pledges support for Nasarawa  to improve mining, agri-business outcomes

THE United Kingdom has pledged to support  Nasarawa for the development of mining and...
News

Lagos Police investigating DPO who lost pistol after sex with old girlfriend

THE Lagos State Police Command said it was investigating one of its personnel, Adegoke...
Banking and Finance

CBN again warns commercial banks to desist  from forex malpractices

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has warned deposit money banks (DMBs) to desist...
Health

Research identifies suicide bombing as major problem in Nigeria’s North-East

NIGERIA recorded more suicide bombing incidents than other forms of suicide between 2010 and...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUK pledges support for Nasarawa  to improve mining, agri-business outcomes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.