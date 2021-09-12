Mugera appointed communications director at AfDB

THE African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced the appointment of Solomon Mugera as director of communications and external relations effective October 1, 2021.

Mugera, a Kenyan national, brings extensive experience to this role as a seasoned journalist.

He brings in 20 years of expertise, having worked internationally as a media manager.

The continental bank, in a statement, explained that Mugera would contribute to building financial and political support for Africa Development Bank Group and strengthen its role as a global thought leader on the continent’s most pressing development challenges.

He will manage corporate communications and external relations with key stakeholders, including media, civil society, foundations, the private sector, African countries and international organisations.

The development bank said that he would also be responsible for internal communications and engagement with the bank’s staff

He will also lead its messaging and global strategic media relations, the statement said.

Commenting on his appointment, Mugera said, “It is an honour to work for the African Development Bank Group and support its vision for the continent.

“This is an institution that is leading Africa’s effort to transform itself and make a real difference to the lives of the millions of its people.”

He noted that the bank had the talent, expert knowledge and the story that needed to be told across Africa and to a global audience.

The President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwunmi Adesina, while reacting to the appointment, said Mugera would support the bank’s group’s vision and outreach effort to make its priorities, activities and accomplishments known by both internal and external audiences.

Adesina lauded his track record as a media professional, urging him to bring it to bear in his new assignment.

Mugera previously worked as head for the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC Africa), and presided over the expansion of the organisation.

Author



Harrison Edeh