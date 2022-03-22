34.1 C
Abuja

Multichoice increases subscription rates

News
Ijeoma OPARA
DSTV Nigeria subscribers
MultiChoice, owners of DSTV
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PAY Television Service Provider, Multichoice Nigeria, has announced an increase in the price of its packages.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company identified inflation and rising cost of operations as reasons for the hike.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment.

“New DStv rates are: Premium (N21,000), Compact + (N14,250), Compact (N9,000), Confam (N5,300), Yanga (N2,950), Padi (N2,150), Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900),” the statement said.

The increase comes three days after an order was issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) that in the event of a hike in subscription rates without additional value, certain features should be made available to consumers.

These features include a price lock option that allows subscribers maintain a particular subscription for a year, and ability to suspend subscriptions at least four times a year.

“MultiChoice shall introduce additional features prior to any proposed or contemplated changes in terms and conditions as identified in this Order to the extent that such change in price constitutes an increase in what consumers pay regardless of any value addition.

- Advertisement -

“Such features should at a minimum include a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions,” the FCCPC

Another feature to be included before a hike in price are “better value for money proposition for annual prepayment of subscription including the ability to suspend subscription at least once every quarter of the year,” among others.

MultiChoice Nigeria could not be reached at the time of filing this report to confirm if additional value had been added, or if the features required by the order were put in place before the price hike, as phone lines did not connect.

Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

New airport terminals were at 11% when we came to power – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration met the construction of five new...
News

Appeal Court upholds conviction of deputy director over N8 million job scam

THE Court of Appeal Sokoto Division has upheld the 14-year jail term handed to...
Small Investigation

How Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

With an initial loan of $500 million and another $1.3 billion borrowing from China,...
News

Why we took over Cross River house of assembly complex – Police

HEAVILY armed policemen on on Tuesday morning took over the Cross River State House...
News

Defection to APC: Court to rule on suit seeking Ayade’s sack on Friday

A SUIT seeking the removal of Cross Rivers State governor Ben Ayade over his...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

NURTW: Mc Oluomo dares Lagos Govt, national body as ICIR report stirs reawakening (part...

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

How Lafarge’s mining, corruption cause untold hardship to Mfamosing community (Part 4)

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

NDLEA gets approval from AGF to seize assets belonging to Kyari, others

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNew airport terminals were at 11% when we came to power – Buhari

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.