Multichoice increases subscription rates

PAY Television Service Provider, Multichoice Nigeria, has announced an increase in the price of its packages.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the company identified inflation and rising cost of operations as reasons for the hike.

“In light of the rising costs of inflation and business operations, we have had to review the price of our packages to keep delighting our customers with great entertainment.

“New DStv rates are: Premium (N21,000), Compact + (N14,250), Compact (N9,000), Confam (N5,300), Yanga (N2,950), Padi (N2,150), Business (N2,669), Xtraview + PVR access fee (N2,900),” the statement said.

The increase comes three days after an order was issued by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) that in the event of a hike in subscription rates without additional value, certain features should be made available to consumers.

These features include a price lock option that allows subscribers maintain a particular subscription for a year, and ability to suspend subscriptions at least four times a year.

“MultiChoice shall introduce additional features prior to any proposed or contemplated changes in terms and conditions as identified in this Order to the extent that such change in price constitutes an increase in what consumers pay regardless of any value addition.

“Such features should at a minimum include a price lock option that allows subscribers to maintain the same subscription fee for a minimum period of one year subject to a contractual agreement that clearly specifies the applicable terms and conditions,” the FCCPC

Another feature to be included before a hike in price are “better value for money proposition for annual prepayment of subscription including the ability to suspend subscription at least once every quarter of the year,” among others.

MultiChoice Nigeria could not be reached at the time of filing this report to confirm if additional value had been added, or if the features required by the order were put in place before the price hike, as phone lines did not connect.