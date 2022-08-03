Musician Ebenezer Obey loses son to alcoholism, launches alcoholism ministry

Octogenarian juju musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has lost a son.

The son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi, died abroad on July 28, 2022 at the age of 48 from the abuse of alcohol.

Obey-Fabiyi, 80, in a statement he issued yesterday signed by the General Manager of his music group, Mr Tunji Odunmbaku, said he had been aware that Olayinka was addicted to alcohol and had made frantic efforts to help him off it, but was unsuccessful.

The musician said his son’s death through alcoholism had moved him to create a ministry for people overcome by drug and alcohol addiction.

He stated, “The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live; this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son since then.

“l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.

“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern.”

The renowned musician has named the new ministry, ‘Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM).’

- Advertisement -

According to him, the newly launched ministry was aside from his popular Decross Gospel Mission and Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic Ministry.

He said the new ministry was launched in the United Kingdom to turn the pains of his son’s death into a solution ministry for parents and families of youths passing through the same experience.

He explained that the effort was to “massively enlighten and educate youths on the danger of alcoholism, as well as of drug addiction.”

Obey-Fabiyi thanked the pastors, elders and the entire Decross Family for everything.

On August 23, 2011, the singer lost his wife of 48 years, Lady Juliana Obey-Fabiyi, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. She was aged 67.

Two years ago, he dispelled death rumours spread regarding him.

He said, “I thank God and appreciate my fans all over the world who have been showing concern and care about the death rumour. I want everyone to know that God is with me. I am alive and not sick, I am in peace.”