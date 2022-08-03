25.1 C
Abuja

Musician Ebenezer Obey loses son to alcoholism, launches alcoholism ministry

News
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Ebenezer Obey
Jùjú musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

Octogenarian juju musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has lost a son.

The son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi, died abroad on July 28, 2022 at the age of 48 from the abuse of alcohol.

Obey-Fabiyi, 80, in a statement he issued yesterday signed by the General Manager of his music group, Mr Tunji Odunmbaku, said he had been aware that Olayinka was addicted to alcohol and had made frantic efforts to help him off it, but was unsuccessful.

The musician said his son’s death through alcoholism had moved him to create a ministry for people overcome by drug and alcohol addiction.

He stated, “The doctors called me six months ago to inform me that Yinka has less than six months to live; this was very painful and bad news that a father must not hear about his son since then.

“l went back to the Holy Spirit to teach me what to do and the result of my communication with the Holy Spirit is the launching of this ministry.
“I have received several condolence messages from all and sundry. l appreciate and thank you all for your love and concern.”

The renowned musician has named the new ministry, ‘Freedom from Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Ministry (FADAM).’

- Advertisement -

According to him, the newly launched ministry was aside from his popular Decross Gospel Mission and Ebenezer Obey Evangelistic Ministry.

Obey's son, Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi
The late Olayinka Obey-Fabiyi

He said the new ministry was launched in the United Kingdom to turn the pains of his son’s death into a solution ministry for parents and families of youths passing through the same experience.

He explained that  the effort was to “massively enlighten and educate youths on the danger of alcoholism, as well as of drug addiction.”

Obey-Fabiyi thanked the pastors, elders and the entire Decross Family for everything.

On August 23, 2011, the singer lost his wife of 48 years, Lady Juliana Obey-Fabiyi, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. She was aged 67.

Two years ago, he dispelled death rumours spread regarding him.

He said, “I thank God and appreciate my fans all over the world who have been showing concern and care about the death rumour. I want everyone to know that God is with me. I am alive and not sick, I am in peace.”

Author profile
Joseph OLAOLUWA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Experienced Business reporter seeking the truth and upholding justice. Covered capital markets, aviation, maritime, road and rail, as well as economy. Email tips to jolaoluwa@icirnigeria.org. Follow on Twitter @theminentmuyiwa and on Instagram @Hollumuyiwah.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

1 COMMENT

  1. Why do people still drink alcohol and do drugs despite knowing fully well of it’s hazard?
    It shows that the government doesn’t like survival of the citizens, if not, there is nothing hard in shutting down factories that produce goods and services that endangers humans’life.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Business and Economy

High energy costs affecting Dangote cement production – CEO

THE Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, says a significant increase in energy...
Energy and Power

OPEC to consider 600m Africans without electricity in energy transition plan

THE new Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Kuwait's Haitham Al...
Business and Economy

Naira fluctuations: Invest in treasury bills, commercial paper, economists tell Nigerians

ECONOMISTS have urged Nigerians to take advantage of short-term assets investments such as treasury...
Featured News

Court fines TV presenter Rufai Oseni for breaching traffic law

Popular television presenter Rufai Oseni has been fined the sum of ₦70,000 for committing...
Conflict and Security

NRC suspends Lagos-Kano, Ajaokuta services as terrorists release more passengers

THE Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has reportedly suspended the Lagos-Kano and Ajaokuta train services...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCourt fines TV presenter Rufai Oseni for breaching traffic law
Next articleNaira fluctuations: Invest in treasury bills, commercial paper, economists tell Nigerians

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.