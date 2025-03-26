My encounter with senator Nwebonyi reveals women’s struggles in politics – Ezekwesili

FORMER Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has expressed satisfaction with her encounter with Onyekachi Nwebonyi, a senator, during Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions panel in Abuja on Tuesday, March 25.

She said the incident shed light on the challenges women face in a patriarchal society.

Ezekwesili revealed this when she appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday, March 26, while recounting her perspective on the altercation between her and Nwebonyi during the panel’s session on the sexual harassment allegations involving suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The former minister, Akpoti-Uduaghan’s counsel, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, and Zubairu Yakubu, who identified himself as a concerned Nigerian citizen from Kogi Central Senatorial District, appeared before the Senate panel in Abuja on Tuesday after being summoned by the Senate.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan presented the petition on the Senate floor on March 5, just minutes before her controversial suspension from the upper legislative chamber.

The petition was subsequently referred to the Ethics Committee, chaired by Edo South Senator Neda Imasuen, for review.

Yakubu, who signed the petition, declined to proceed with his testimony unless his principal witness, Akpoti-Uduaghan, was permitted to be present at the National Assembly.

The petitioner accused the committee chairman, Neda Imasuen, of bias, referring to previous public statements where Imasuen reportedly described the petition as “dead on arrival”.

“If the chairman has already declared the petition dead before even hearing it, how can we expect fairness? One of the committee members even went on national television to claim that he was a principal witness for the Senate President. How then can we trust this process?” Zubairu queried.

Following heated verbal exchanges between committee members and Yakubu, the panel dismissed the petition because the matter was already before a court.

“If they knew the matter was in court, why did they invite me in the first place? This only confirms their bias and lack of respect for due process,” he stated.

Moments before the panel adjourned, a heated verbal exchange erupted between Ezekwesili and Nwebonyi.

The confrontation began after Ezekwesili accused the committee of bias, leading Nwebonyi to challenge her over her choice of words.

The lawmaker and Ezekwesili used unprintable words to attack each other.

Recounting the incident during the TV programme on Wednesday, Ezekwesili stated that the committee refused to allow her to speak.

She accused the Senate of diverting attention from the core issue of sexual harassment, which Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged against Akpabio, emphasising that the suspended Kogi lawmaker must receive justice.

The former minister said that society has a long-standing attitude toward dissenting voices, not just those of women, but also individuals who challenge the status quo or, like her, who persistently demand public accountability from leaders of institutions serving the public.

“It is a historic more or less function. And so, that attitude pervades the way our lawmakers are behaving. I was actually very pleased with what happened yesterday because now it is in the public domain what women endure in many instances, and the rest of society may know little about it but has not focused on it,” she said.

While advocating for public accountability and emphasising that no group or individuals, regardless of their power, should silence voices demanding transparency, Ezekwesili accused Imasuen of bias.

She argued that, in the interest of justice and fairness, he should recuse himself from presiding over the matter.

The suspended lawmaker’s lawyer, Akiyode-Afolabi, who was also a guest on the same TV programme, condemned the panel’s conduct, calling it unwarranted.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Akiyode-Afolabi, who was present at the Senate sitting with the former minister on Tuesday, criticised the committee for being unwelcoming, alleging that the senators had prearranged a plan and sought to draw her team into it.

She said, “The attitude of the panel was not what you would expect from any responsible chamber in the world. They were not friendly. They already had a plan, and what they wanted us to do was just to walk into that plan. They had a plan not to allow us to speak at all.

“They were quite disrespectful and spoke to us as if they were speaking to some slaves that they brought from somewhere.

“One of the things that this is showing at that very high level of people who are making decisions in this country, to have people there who are so patriarchal, who don’t mind the kind of language when speaking to people in public, who don’t give respect to citizens, was not something you would respect.”