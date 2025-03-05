Natasha’s sexual harassment petition against Akpabio dead on arrival – Ethics Committee

THE Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has set aside Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petition against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, describing it as “dead on arrival.”

The committee, led by its chairman, Neda Imasuen, cited key procedural oversights that allegedly undermined the petition’s legitimacy.

Imasuen, during a probe session on Wednesday, March 5, explained that the petition was not properly endorsed because Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central in the Senate, signed it herself, an action he claimed directly conflicted with established Senate procedures.

“The petition that she (Natasha) presented today is actually dead on arrival; it runs contrary to order 40, sub-section 4, which states that no senator may present to the Senate a petition signed by him or herself. Since that petition was signed by her, it will not be entertained by this committee,” the committee chairman said.

Imasuen further noted that the issues raised in the petition were already before the courts, rendering them subjudice and outside the Senate’s purview.

The committee expressed regret over Akpoti-Uduaghan’s absence during the session.

“We waited, and unfortunately, she is not here. I hope that before we conclude this procedure, she will join us,” the lawmaker said.

Meanwhile, the investigation into her alleged violation of the Senate rules was against the backdrop of the ruling of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court issued an order preventing the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions from continuing the disciplinary hearing.

The presiding judge, Obiora Egwuatu, issued the order, on Wednesday, March 5, following an ex parte application filed by counsel for Akpoti-Uduaghan.

However, the Senate Ethics Committee chairman stressed that the committee was acting within its mandate. He explained that “every petition is referred to us by the entire Senate, and the committee has the authority to deliberate on such matters.

The ICIR reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President on Wednesday, March 5.

After announcing her decision to formally present the allegations as a petition before the Senate, Akpabio granted her permission to proceed.

The Senate subsequently referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, directing it to review the matter as soon as possible.

The submission of the petition followed the female lawmaker’s accusation that Akpabio made sexual advances towards her severally, during an interview on Arise TV on Friday, February 28.

She said her stance towards the advances was the reason for her incessant conflicts with the Senate President at plenaries within the National Assembly Complex.