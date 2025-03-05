back to top

Natasha submits sexual harassment petition against Akpabio 

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Natasha submits ‘sexual harassment’ petition against Akpabio
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

THE senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has submitted a sexual harassment petition against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

As plenary resumed on Wednesday, March 5, after a week’s recess, Akpoti-Uduaghan, citing Order 40 of the Senate Rules, said that she had made comments on Arise TV regarding alleged sexual harassment by Akpabio.

While announcing her decision to formally present the allegations as a petition before the Senate, Akpabio granted her permission to proceed.

The Senate subsequently referred the petition to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, directing it to review the matter as soon as possible.

The ICIR on February 28 reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making sexual advances towards her severally, which she said she turned down.

She said her stance towards the advances was the reason for her incessant conflicts with the Senate President at plenaries within the National Assembly Complex.

The dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio started on February 27, after the former discovered that her seat had been reassigned without prior notice.

Her refusal to move to the new seat led to a tense confrontation with Akpabio, who ordered the sergeant-at-arms to order her out of the chamber.

However, Akpabio denied allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by Akpoti-Uduaghan.


     

     

    Dismissing the allegations, Senator Akpabio said, “At no time did I ever harass any woman. I was raised very well by my late single mother, and I have always upheld respect for women. I was even awarded the most gender-friendly governor in Nigeria.”

    Read Also:

    [ANALYSIS] Ningi’s padding allegation and the 2024 budget in detail
    2019 ELECTIONS: Melaye, Dambazau’s son, others— list of politicians sacked by tribunals
    2023: Akpabio, Onu resign to pursue presidential bid
    Activist petitions Delta gov over nomination of judge accused of child trafficking, but NJC says he has been cleared

    The Senate President, who said he had been inundated with calls on the matter since February 25, and that he was aware of the growing social media discourse, urged Nigerians, the media, and social media users to refrain from drawing conclusions and instead await the court’s decision on the matter.

    Meanwhile, supporters of Akpoti-Uduaghan converged at the National Assembly gate on Wednesday morning but were dispersed by police officers with tear gas.

    The protesters demanded the immediate resignation of Akpabio over the alleged sexual harassment levelled against him.

     

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement