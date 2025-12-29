NAFDAC raises alarm over circulation of fake Kiss condoms in major markets

THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians about the sale and distribution of counterfeit Kiss condoms across several markets in the country, citing serious public health risks.

In Public Alert No. 042/2025, shared on its X handle on Monday December 29, 2025, the agency said it received intelligence from DKT International Nigeria, a non-governmental organisation involved in contraceptive social marketing, indicating that fake versions of the product are in circulation.

According to NAFDAC, the counterfeit condoms have been spotted in Onitsha and Idumota Markets, as well as Trade Fair Market, with reports also coming from markets in Kano, Abuja, Uyo, Gombe, Enugu, and other locations nationwide.

Kiss Condom is a male latex condom brand designed to prevent unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV, gonorrhoea, and syphilis.

The NAFDAC warned that “the falsified versions do not meet safety or quality standards and may expose users to serious health risks.”

The agency outlined several differences between the original DKT Kiss condoms and the fake products, including darker packaging, incorrect or incomplete manufacturer addresses, absence of storage and caution information, inconsistent barcodes, and poorly printed instructions.

It also noted differences in the condom packs and wallets, such as variations in colour, text alignment, lubrication levels, and condom shape and size.

The NAFDAC cautioned that the use of counterfeit condoms could result in product failure, infections, allergic reactions, and a false sense of protection, due to poor quality, lack of sterilisation, and absence of regulatory oversight.

“All NAFDAC zonal directors and state coordinators have been directed to carry out surveillance and mop up the falsified product Kiss condoms in various Nigerian markets within the zones and states,” the agency said.

It also advised distributors, retailers, healthcare professionals, and caregivers to source medical products only from authorised and licensed suppliers, and to carefully verify product authenticity before sale or use.

The agency urged the public to report suspected counterfeit or substandard medical products to the nearest NAFDAC office, via its toll-free line 0800-162-3322, or by email at sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng.