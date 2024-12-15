back to top

NAFDAC refutes endorsing ‘lung-cleansing tea’ for smokers

Health
photocollage of NAFDAC director and NAFDAC logo
THE National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted claims that it endorsed a “lung-cleansing herbal tea” designed for smokers.

In a statement on Saturday, December 14 2024, NAFDAC’s Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, clarified that the product, Lungitox (Smokers Pride), was rejected during the registration process.

“The attention of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been drawn to a misleading video circulating on social media, alleging that NAFDAC approved the registration of a herbal product claiming that “smoking is healthy” when used with their product.

“NAFDAC wishes to categorically state that this claim is false and completely unfounded. 

The product in question – Lung Detox Tea or Lungitox (Smokers Pride) or any similar product – is  NOT registered by NAFDAC,” the statement added.

The statement further noted that the individual behind the product had applied for registration, but the application was rejected due to the unsubstantiated and dangerous claim that the product could make smoking “healthy.”

Adeyeye emphasised that the agency remains committed to protecting public health by approving only safe, effective, and scientifically validated products while condemning any attempts to mislead or endanger the public with false claims and urged the public to disregard the video promoting the product.

She also encouraged people to report suspicious claims or products to the Agency through its official channels also stating that the agency would continue to take firm action against any individual or organisation attempting to breach public health standards.

The ICIR reported last week that NAFDAC has issued a public alert announcing the recall of one batch of Deekins Amoxycillin 500mg capsules following ‘reports’ of serious adverse drug reactions. The affected batch, identified as 4C639001, was manufactured by Ecomed Pharma Ltd. and marketed by DevineKings Pharmaceutical Ltd.
A statement by the organisation on Wednesday, December 11, via its X handle, confirmed that the recall was based on three cases of adverse drug reactions reported from a hospital where patients had been administered the affected medication.

Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

