NAFDAC warns of contaminated 50cl Sprite bottles in circulation

THERE’S an unknown quantity of contaminated Sprite, 50cl glass bottles, circulating across the country, according to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

NAFDAC disclosed this in a statement released on Wednesday, June 28.

The Agency has urged distributors, retailers and consumers to be cautious and avoid consumption.

According to NAFDAC, the contaminated product was discovered after its post-marketing surveillance unit investigated consumer complaints.

NAFDAC said it had directed all its zonal directors nationwide to look out for the bottles.

“The affected batch of the unwholesome product has been sampled for laboratory analysis in the NAFDAC laboratory. The Agency has directed all zonal directors and state coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the implicated batch of the unwholesome product.

“Similarly, a comprehensive current Good Manufacturing Practice Inspection of the manufacturing site is to be carried out by the Agency; this is to find the root cause of the contamination and ensure compliance to marketing authorisation.”

The Agency further disclosed that the affected contaminated 50cl glass bottles came from the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited’s Abuja plant, with batch number AZ6 22:32.

Traders and consumers who have the contaminated drink in their possession have been instructed to submit the stock to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“NAFDAC implores distributors, retailers, and consumers to exercise caution and vigilance to avoid the consumption, sale, or distribution of the unwholesome product. The products’ authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

“Anyone in possession of the above-mentioned batch of Sprite 50cl glass bottles is advised to submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office. If you, or someone you know, have consumed this product or suffered any adverse reaction/event after consumption, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional,” the Agency added.